Twitter reacts to Blake Corum returning to Michigan football in 2023
Michigan football got a huge boost on Monday when running back Blake Corum announced on the Rich Eisen Show that he will be returning to Ann Arbor for his senior season in lieu of entering the 2023 NFL draft.
Given that Corum missed the bulk of the Ohio State game, all of the Big Ten Championship game, and the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, he certainly feels that he has some unfinished business at the college level, especially given the outcome of the season with how close the Wolverines were to playing for the national championship.
Twitter exploded with reactions to Corum’s decision to return to Michigan football. Here are some of the best reactions.
Scott Bell
Blake Corum is BACK for one last college football season. He had a Heisman Trophy taken away from him because of an injury late in the season — an injury that also prevented him from seeing through Michigan’s quest to run the table and win it all. Both goals are possible in 2023. pic.twitter.com/6Vaq0Kf3QD
— Scott Bell (@sbell021) January 9, 2023
Brad Muckenthaler
Blake is BACK!
— Hamburglar Nation (@MaizeBlueNation) January 9, 2023
Trent Knoop
BOOM: Blake Corum is returning to #Michigan. Says he “has unfinished business.”
The Wolverines will arguably have the best one-two Punch in the Nation running the football next season with Corum and Donovan Edwards.
— Trent Knoop (@TrentKnoop) January 9, 2023
WTOL’s Jordan Strack
Wow. Blake Corum will return to Ann Arbor in 2023 to play for Michigan.
Absolutely huge news. Wow.
— Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) January 9, 2023
Michael Spath
How awesome is it to have Blake Corum back for his senior season. They quite possibly may have been the missing link between Michigan’s playoff exit and a national championship. He and Donovan Edwards should both top 1,000 yards rushing in 2023.
— MSpath (@MichaelSpathITH) January 9, 2023
MGoBlog’s Alex Drain
With Corum coming back, all eyes turn to Gemon Green. If he decides to return, I think Michigan is done Portal shopping and it’s hard to find a weakness on the team
— Alex Drain (@Alex_Drain) January 9, 2023
9 and 10 News’ Eric Lloyd
HE’S COMING BACK!
Blake Corum announces on the Rich Eisen Show that he is coming back to Michigan for the 2023 season.
“I have unfinished business. I hate the way it ended and I don’t want people remembering me for getting hurt.”
— Eric Lloyd (@EricLloyd) January 9, 2023
The Athletic’s Austin Meek
Blake Corum tells Rich Eisen he’s “coming back for it all” next season. Michigan’s chances of a third straight CFP trip just got a massive boost.
— Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) January 9, 2023
Fox Sports and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman
Huge news for Michigan. Star RB Blake Corum is returning to the Wolverines in 2023. Fantastic all-around player and leader for UM.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 9, 2023
ESPN’s Pete Thamel
With Corum’s injury, this made the most sense. He’d been unable to compete at the NFL Combine at full health this year. Huge decision for Michigan and he’ll loom as a Heisman favorite in 2023. https://t.co/FqgtxzDkrM
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 9, 2023
Detroit Free Press’ Tony Garcia
“I’m a Michigan man through and through…I have unfinished business…I didn’t like the way I went out in the Big House…I’ll be coming back for it all next year.”
Michigan star RB Blake Corum announces on the Rich Eisen show he will return to Michigan in 2023. Massive.
— Tony Garcia (@RealTonyGarcia) January 9, 2023
Saturday Tradition
Blake Corum just announced he will be returning to Michigan for his senior year.
Michigan is absolutely loaded at RB. pic.twitter.com/Baxiv5D6l0
— Saturday Tradition (@Tradition) January 9, 2023
.