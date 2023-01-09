Twitter reacts to Blake Corum returning to Michigan football in 2023

Michigan football got a huge boost on Monday when running back Blake Corum announced on the Rich Eisen Show that he will be returning to Ann Arbor for his senior season in lieu of entering the 2023 NFL draft.

Given that Corum missed the bulk of the Ohio State game, all of the Big Ten Championship game, and the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, he certainly feels that he has some unfinished business at the college level, especially given the outcome of the season with how close the Wolverines were to playing for the national championship.

Twitter exploded with reactions to Corum’s decision to return to Michigan football. Here are some of the best reactions.