Twitter reacts to Ben Johnson remaining with Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions fans excitedly took to social media to express relief, excitement and optimism that Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson will remain with the organization in 2023.

Johnson, 36, has quickly become one of the National Football League’s top assistant coaches.

In fact, he was set to interview with the Carolina Panthers in person, prior to an NFL Network report indicating he has informed the Lions of his plans to turn down other opportunities to continue working with Detroit’s offense.

