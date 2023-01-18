Twitter reacts to Ben Johnson remaining with Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions fans excitedly took to social media to express relief, excitement and optimism that Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson will remain with the organization in 2023.

Johnson, 36, has quickly become one of the National Football League’s top assistant coaches.

In fact, he was set to interview with the Carolina Panthers in person, prior to an NFL Network report indicating he has informed the Lions of his plans to turn down other opportunities to continue working with Detroit’s offense.

Players in the locker room joked at the end of the season that they should stop publicly stating such nice things about Johnson, as that would make him more appealing to other NFL teams.

Among them was quarterback Jared Goff, who worked with Johnson extensively in 2022 to craft an offense that would highlight his strengths.

The results were evident, as Detroit’s offense became difficult to stop, especially in the red zone.

“Our communication is as good as I’ve ever been a part of and he does a great job with not just me but everybody, getting everyone ready to play,” said Goff. “I joked in the middle of the year that I’m going to stop saying nice things about him because I know where that heads and if he does end up doing that, I’ll be thrilled for him. He’s a hell of a Coach and that’s why you get into this profession is to do that, but selfishly I’d love to continue to play for him.”

