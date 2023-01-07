Twitter reactions to the Bengals getting “shafted” by the NFL

The NFL stands by its decision to mess with the rulebook in order to do what it thinks is right by the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and the Baltimore Ravens.

But there was one more team they should’ve considered: the Cincinnati Bengals, who would’ve been on pace to get the #2 seed had they beat the Bills (they were leading 7-3 at home before the game was stopped due to Damar Hamlin’s scary injury). And the Bengals even had a decent shot at the #1 seed.

Now they could lose home advantage in the first round despite winning the AFC North fair and square.

Needless to say, the team and front office are outraged.

And fans and Bengals Reporters aren’t taking it well either.

The worst part for many is the fact that the Bengals are being punished for leaving the field out of respect for Hamlin, when they could’ve stayed and forced the Bills, who were not prepared to continue, to forfeit.

Even non-Bengals fans and reporters not related to the team found the situation to be ridiculous.

Still, it’s important we don’t lose our cool and do something rash.

Whew, okay, that’ll do for now. But you get the point. This is a big mess, and Bengals fans are not going to accept a playoff loss on the road (especially if it happens against the Ravens!) very well.

Unfortunately, none of our complaints will go anywhere. The only thing that’s left to do is beat the Ravens on Sunday in order to secure at least one home playoff win.

We preview that game below:

