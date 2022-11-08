Twitter Reaction To Pitt Basketball’s First Win of the 2022-23 Season

It’s only one game but Tonight was an encouraging start for the Pitt Panthers (1-0) as they impressively defeated Tennessee-Martin, 80-58.

Winning the season opener hasn’t been automatic for the Panthers, in fact, tonight’s win breaks the Panthers two-game losing streak with the last two openers (St. Francis and The Citadel).

If Pitt is going to have success this season, it’ll need to be a team effort, which is what they got Tonight with solid performances from Blake Hinson, Fede Federiko, Greg Elliott and Nelly Cummings.

At least for one night, everyone is happy in Pitt basketball land.

