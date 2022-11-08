Twitter Reaction To Pitt Basketball’s First Win of the 2022-23 Season

It’s only one game but Tonight was an encouraging start for the Pitt Panthers (1-0) as they impressively defeated Tennessee-Martin, 80-58.

Winning the season opener hasn’t been automatic for the Panthers, in fact, tonight’s win breaks the Panthers two-game losing streak with the last two openers (St. Francis and The Citadel).

If Pitt is going to have success this season, it’ll need to be a team effort, which is what they got Tonight with solid performances from Blake Hinson, Fede Federiko, Greg Elliott and Nelly Cummings.

At least for one night, everyone is happy in Pitt basketball land.

This Pitt team is good. Panther fans, Let’s show up and show out on Friday against WVU. Deal? — That’s Highly Debatable (@JuliusPage) November 8, 2022

Pitt fans Tonight after watching Pitt basketball win their first game by 22 points and convincing ourselves that Pitt basketball is back pic.twitter.com/iFqce14iou — Depressed Pittsburgh Football Fan (@GhostofWhip) November 8, 2022

JEFF CAPEL HAVING HIS “PICKETT YEAR” BUT AS A COACH https://t.co/0uUDhybx3u — PITT BASKETBALL SHOUTING 🇺🇦 (@N_THEYSTAYTHERE) November 8, 2022

Fede is the best backup center we’ve had since hugley — Cautiously Optimistic Pitt Fan (@pantherhoops12) November 8, 2022

Trying very hard not to get ahead of myself, but this is … promising. #Pitt — Stephen Thompson (@stephenethom) November 8, 2022

Bad news for the ACC. Hinson is him — Zack (@Zackfluharty49) November 8, 2022

I was already optimistic about this Pitt team, but after Tonight I’m even more bullish. I know it’s UT-Martin, but still. #H2P — Cale Berger (@cale_berger) November 8, 2022

Early impressions: -Blake Hinson is a BEAST. Gets after it on the glass, shoots the hell out of the ball, and knows how to use his body to bully people on both sides – Fede looks awesome! Going to play a really valuable frontcourt role -This team is DOMINANT defensively!!! 🔒🔒 — Kyle Saxon (@ksax45) November 8, 2022

Really encouraging stuff Tonight from Pitt. They couldn’t beat a team by 30 points with John Hugley last season, and they did it tonight without him. Deeper team, more talent, and they play hard. It’s 1 game, but it’s worth keeping an eye on this team. There are some pieces here — Jim Hammett (@JimHammett) November 8, 2022

Pretty crazy how Capel managed to land Pau and Marc Gasol this off-season — Kyle Saxon (@ksax45) November 8, 2022

This team has some LIFE — Pitt.MBB (@PittHoopsMBB) November 8, 2022

Blake Hinson’s first game in a Pitt uniform: 27 PTS, 9-18 FG, 13 REB. It appears as though Pitt struck gold in the portal. — George Michalowski (@MichalowskiCBB) November 8, 2022

Nelly Cummings is a legit PG. — Nick Gordon (@Nick_Gordon19) November 8, 2022

Pitt’s frontcourt without John Hugley is kinda Balling right now??? Federiko and Hinson look GOOD — Nick Farabaugh (@Nick_Farabaugh) November 8, 2022