Twitter reaction to Morrison’s two first half interceptions

Two-thirds of the Earth is covered by water. The rest is covered by Benjamin Morrison.

Although that might not be factually accurate, it doesn’t seem too incredibly far off. The Notre Dame freshman cornerback picked up right where he left off the last time he played a game at Notre Dame Stadium. He had two interceptions in the upset of Clemson two weeks ago and picked off two more passes in the first half against Boston College on senior day.

All of a sudden that gives Morrison four interceptions on the year as turnovers played a huge role early on in the Notre Dame-Boston College contest. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Morrison’s big first half.

See it: Interception No. 1

See it: Interception No. 2

Entering Kyle Hamilton territory

Morrison: Ascending

Understatement by former Notre Dame Captain

About that ascension…wowzers

Welcome to Morrison Island

He’s a freshman

Say it even louder for those in the back, Jake!

Crazy idea…but is it that crazy?

Morrison is Boston College’s best receiver

Test him again – please!

Mike Mickens Praise

And rightfully so for the Notre Dame cornerbacks Coach

Hear that bark?

All-American?

To answer the question – I don’t think so. But do it again next week and…

He’s a star

Check in on Jake again…

We checked. Yup, still a freshman and still a stud.

Moving up the Notre Dame all-time charts

He has four as a freshman which means only 21 players have ever had more interceptions than Morrison since the start of November. Crazy!

Monster

Story Originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire