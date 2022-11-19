Twitter reaction to Morrison’s two first half interceptions
Two-thirds of the Earth is covered by water. The rest is covered by Benjamin Morrison.
Although that might not be factually accurate, it doesn’t seem too incredibly far off. The Notre Dame freshman cornerback picked up right where he left off the last time he played a game at Notre Dame Stadium. He had two interceptions in the upset of Clemson two weeks ago and picked off two more passes in the first half against Boston College on senior day.
All of a sudden that gives Morrison four interceptions on the year as turnovers played a huge role early on in the Notre Dame-Boston College contest. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions from Morrison’s big first half.
See it: Interception No. 1
See it: Interception No. 2
Entering Kyle Hamilton territory
Morrison: Ascending
Understatement by former Notre Dame Captain
About that ascension…wowzers
Welcome to Morrison Island
He’s a freshman
Say it even louder for those in the back, Jake!
Crazy idea…but is it that crazy?
Morrison is Boston College’s best receiver
Test him again – please!
Mike Mickens Praise
And rightfully so for the Notre Dame cornerbacks Coach
Hear that bark?
All-American?
To answer the question – I don’t think so. But do it again next week and…
He’s a star
Check in on Jake again…
We checked. Yup, still a freshman and still a stud.
Moving up the Notre Dame all-time charts
He has four as a freshman which means only 21 players have ever had more interceptions than Morrison since the start of November. Crazy!
Monster
Story Originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire