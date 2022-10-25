Twitter flamed NFL for reducing Vikings Dalvin Cook’s fine with course

Dalvin Cook had himself a nice Homecoming in week six against the Miami Dolphins. He scored the game-winning touchdown on a season-high 53-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately for Cook, the aftermath of the play cost him some money as he was fined $7,426 for throwing the ball into the stands after the play.

On Tuesday, the NFL reduced the fine 25% down to $5,941. This is contingent on Cook completing an online remedial training course and not getting fined again in 2022.

It is understandable why the NFL wouldn’t want players to throw the ball into the stands. It can make things unsafe and have fans fighting over the football. The fine, even though it screams that the NFL is the “No Fun League,” is fine in a vacuum.

What’s wild is that Cook will have to complete a remedial training course to learn how not to throw a football in the stands. Seems like a very poor use of Cook’s time and Twitter agrees.

