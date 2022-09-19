Twitter explodes over Bears goal line shotgun play call for Justin Fields

Late in the fourth quarter, the Bears had an opportunity to make the game between them and the Packers a one-possession contest.

The offense got down to the Packers’ one-yard line after Justin Fields dove for the right pylon but went down inches from the goal line.

Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy made a controversial decision to line the offense up in shotgun formation and try to sneak Fields through the pile. He forced his way through the line and flirted with crossing the plane, but failed to reach it.

The Bears turned the ball over on Downs after the failed attempt. Head Coach Matt Eberflus challenged the play, but the ruling stood as a goal line miss.

The play call from Getsy turned heads.

Why would you try to Rush Fields up the middle when you have David Montgomery at your expense? Even so, why go from the shotgun formation?

“Justin Fields is starting five yards back,” ex-Bears head Coach Dave Wannstedt said on NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow. “He took two steps and ran into the back of Cody Whitehair and then he’s trying to find a soft spot.

“That’s a lot happening when those guys are coming after you.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the situation.

Even if heâ€™s in, why shotgun? Under center, cross the plane. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) September 19, 2022

Not many more pet peeves in all of sports for me than going shotgun snap on a play when all you need is inches. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 19, 2022

