Twitter erupts as Netherlands scores in 100th minute vs. Argentina

Lionel Messi and Argentina looked like they were in the clear in what was an intense round of 16 matchup against the Netherlands. They had a comfortable 2-0 lead with a quarter of the game remaining, and at that point, it seemed like they had booked their place into the quarterfinal to face Croatia. Well, the Dutch had other ideas.

Shortly after Messi scored from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute, the Netherlands responded by bringing in Wout Weghorst as a substitute. Boy did that decision turn out to be a literal game-changer for the Dutch.

Weghorst cut the deficit to 2-1 after scoring a Majestic header in the 77th minute. His second goalhowever, is what Dreams are made of:

NETHERLANDS TIES IT IN THE 100TH MINUTE 😱 MADNESS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q1vcrpwSPO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

That’s simply amazing and you couldn’t have written a better script for that goal. It came in the 10th and final minute of stoppage time and the manner in which the goal was scored was simply unbelievable. You have to give credit to the Dutch for their audacity to attempt that cheeky free-kick with their tournament on the line.

Weghorst still had so much to do when he received the pass inside the box, but he showed his composure by finding the corner of the net. What a finish from him.

The reactions on Twitter tell the story:

What a set play! 😇⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Bxz92lNh8w — Rick Umali (@rickumali) December 9, 2022

ARGENTINA WHAT HAPPENEDUHHH — Trev Reportaport (@incredelman_11) December 9, 2022

Unfortunately for the Netherlands, they were robbed of a fairy-tale finish after Messi and Co. won the match via a penalty shootout. Weghorst scored again as one of the penalty-takers, but there was just no coming back for the Dutch after they missed their first two penalties.

It’s Argentina who is now headed to the quarterfinal to face Luka Modric and a very determined Croatia side.