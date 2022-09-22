Twisp’s Fall Art Walk offers array of entertainment – ​​Methow Valley News

Local art, music and food will make a lively mix on Saturday (Sept. 24) at the Fall Art Walk in Twisp.

Downtown Twisp from Twisp Avenue to TwispWorks will be filled with more than 50 artists, makers, farmers and musicians from 3-7 pm

Methow Arts will lead a Giant pop-up chalk art mosaic with a Harvest theme at the intersection of Glover and Second Avenue, featuring special chalk and 3D glasses and an invitation to everyone to set their inner artist free.

Art Walkers will be able to shop for an array of art and craft products, and participate in a variety of art-centric activities for all ages.

The Art Walk coincides with the opening of art exhibits at Confluence Gallery from 5-7 pm Also at Confluence Gallery, music students of Pipestone School of Music will perform during the Art Walk.

The Merc Playhouse production of the comedy, “The One Act Play That Goes Wrong,” starts at 7 pm, with doors opening at 6:30.

Music and dance performances are scheduled throughout the afternoon and evening at the TwispWorks Pavilion, with Honey and the Killer Bees wrapping things up from 5:30-8:30 pm

Food vendors at the event include Mountain Meals serving hot dogs, brats and hamburgers, and 1908 Barbeque and Bourbon serving barbeque. A beer garden will be set up next to The Merc Playhouse during the Art Walk. Restaurants throughout Twisp will be open as usual.

Included in the wide array of locally made art and products at the Art Walk are photography, painting, printing, soaps, clothing, jewelry, wood, metal, glass, pottery and candles.

A full list of participants and information about the Art Walk is available on the Methow Arts website, methowarts.org.

This year’s Art Walk is Coordinated by Methow Arts in Collaboration with other local arts organizations including Cascadia, The Confluence: Art in Twisp, The Merc Playhouse, TwispWorks and the Twisp Chamber of Commerce.