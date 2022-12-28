Twinsburg girls basketball leans on Carthen for stability

Twinsburg girls basketball leans on Carthen for stability

High school athletes that undergo constant coaching change is a challenging aspect that is often overlooked. Stability is an integral component to growth for young athletes.

A four-year contributor for the Tiger girls’ basketball system, Genesis Carthen has worked through the coaching changes the program has endured.

Like many programs, Twinsburg has had – through no fault of its own – some coaching transition periods in recent years. There are so many factors that go into coaching posts in today’s world.

First year Twinsburg head Coach Ryan Looman is the Tigers’ fifth head Coach since 2018, including an interim coach.

While Twinsburg (4-7) is having a superb youth movement in the program, Carthen is joined by senior teammates Alexis Cellura, Lauren Glessman, Sophie Adick, Taylor Wilson, Iyana Gramajo, and Abby Carroll.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button