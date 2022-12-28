High school athletes that undergo constant coaching change is a challenging aspect that is often overlooked. Stability is an integral component to growth for young athletes.

A four-year contributor for the Tiger girls’ basketball system, Genesis Carthen has worked through the coaching changes the program has endured.

Like many programs, Twinsburg has had – through no fault of its own – some coaching transition periods in recent years. There are so many factors that go into coaching posts in today’s world.

First year Twinsburg head Coach Ryan Looman is the Tigers’ fifth head Coach since 2018, including an interim coach.

While Twinsburg (4-7) is having a superb youth movement in the program, Carthen is joined by senior teammates Alexis Cellura, Lauren Glessman, Sophie Adick, Taylor Wilson, Iyana Gramajo, and Abby Carroll.

A 6-foot senior, Carthen and her teammates have had a few head coaches and when you add in Assistant coaches, the Veteran forward has had a ton of Voices in her career, which makes it challenging.

“Throughout my four years of high school basketball not having a consistent coach has definitely altered how I love the game of basketball,” said Carthen. “Without that connection to one of the most important factors being the head coach; I have not been able to grow a close-knit relationship throughout my four years.”

“Therefore (without that close-knit relationship), at one point it was also tough to uphold the initial love I had for basketball at a young age,” said Carthen.

Hard work and discipline on the court is always tough for young athletes to maintain, but confidence is also a key ingredient.

“I feel the keys to success are always a mental battle initially if you don’t feel it within yourself before anything – nothing further will come,” said Carthen. “I feel it is just as much about confidence; believing you are capable before you set off into the task.”

“Lastly, it comes with consistency, I’ve always been given the words, perfect your craft,” Carthen added. “What those words mean to me is – if you want to grow and become the best in everything you do, it is inevitable that you stick with it no matter what.”

So often in high school girls’ basketball, sound guard play can dictate a lot of things. In the past couple of years, Twinsburg hasn’t had a roster loaded with strong ball handlers.

Logan Pride, who is now at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus, was not a natural point guard, but had to include that as one of her plethora of roles she had last year and the past couple of winters due to the makeup of the roster.

Twinsburg now has that component – ​​point guard play and Athletes who can handle the ball – although most of those guards are very young.

Carthen can now get those entry passes in the paint or those opportunities near the 3-point arc – an impressive skill set for a tall and athletic player. She knows it takes a certain skillset, but it also takes work.

When probed about this, Carthen actually responded from a guards’ point of view.

“When it comes to ball movement and guard play, I believe that is simply getting in the gym on off days and watching yourself on film. As a guard the most predominant thing you can achieve is knowing the floor. What I mean by that is keeping your head on all perimeters of the court seeing your teammates while also not limiting the most you are capable of.”

This season, Carthen doesn’t have to Rush her Perimeter shots and she is getting more touches within the half-court sets. The Tigers need patience with the club’s youth.

“This year we definitely have gained a couple of the fastest and most talented guards I have seen, given their age, and how much they still have to grow. They play a huge part in our guard play being significantly greater.”

With five freshman and a senior point guard in Carroll, who transferred into the program, Chemistry takes time.

“I feel we are on the best track that we have been since I’ve Touched the varsity floor and I am beyond grateful to see what we progress into,” said Carthen.

Looman has embraced his versatile forward.

“Genesis is an incredibly important part of our success so far this season,” said Looman. “As a senior, she has been someone who we rely upon not only as a leader, but also for her experience. Being voted as a team Captain by her peers speaks to the respect she has from them.”

Carthen is averaging around 5.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocked shots, and 1.0 steals a contest.

“On the court, she brings a unique skill set – being one of our taller players yet also being able to facilitate in our offense from various spots,” explained the coach. “Her shot from the perimeter has been a pick up and her ability to rebound and block shots is also something that has been big for us.”

The Carthen name is not new to the hoop program or Tiger athletics.

“I have two siblings who graduated from Twinsburg in Nighyah Carthen and Trinity Carthen,” she said. “They have been my motivation and who I dedicate a lot of my actions to on the court and in life because they were who I had to learn from.”

All three Carthen girls have played in the Tiger hoop program.

“With both siblings excelling in their fields and one playing on a division 1 level, I have come up from nothing short of greatness,” noted Genesis Carthen alluding to Nighyah’s fortunes of competing in track and field at the University of Akron after a decorated throwing career at Twinsburg.

“I am beyond blessed to be in the position I am in and it is because of God and my support system,” said Genesis Carthen, who also played volleyball in her freshman and sophomore campaigns.

Carthen is looking towards the future, but first, she hopes the Tigers will have a strong second half of the regular season and a memorable post season.

“I will go on to study the Pre-Professional Program in Physician’s Assistant on a Collegiate level,” explained Carthen, who has had this focus since eighth grade.

“This senior season for me is about finishing strong and looking forward,” said Carthen. “I hope that we go into the new year with new wins under our belt and continue to play how we know how to play.”