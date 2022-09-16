Twins Mia and Mya Pauldo score NIL deal

The Pauldo Twins continue to reach new heights.

Sisters Mia and Mya Pauldo, affectionately known as the Morris Catholic girls basketball team’s Twin Back Court or “TBC,” inked a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal with Puma last week. The deal with the popular sneaker and athletic apparel company will last for the remainder of their high school careers.

The twins’ father, DJ, a former standout at Paterson Catholic, said the three-year deal is believed to be the longest NIL deal ever signed by a female high school athlete. The Sisters were not immediately available for comment.

“We’re choosing not to speak about the terms, but we can confirm that we’ve come to an agreement with Puma that will last three years through the girls’ senior year,” DJ Pauldo said. “We were introduced to a Puma representative some time ago and he really took a liking to my daughters. We provided Puma with content the last few months and they got to know them. A lot has happened and somewhat surprised how fast it’s been.”

Through their Twin BackCourt brand, which includes an Instagram account (twinbackcourt23) with more than 9,100 followers and a viral YouTube channel, the Twins hope to Empower girls basketball players for the next generation.

As a freshman, the Paterson native took New Jersey by storm, helping Morris Catholic to a 25-2 record and its first Morris County Tournament title in five years and second Sectional final appearance in the last three years. The duo scored a combined 991 points on the season with Mia averaging 22 points, eight rebounds, 5.6 assists and four rebounds per game and Mya averaging 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

The duo is already on college scouts’ radars, securing more than a dozen major college offers, including from Baylor, Ohio State, Georgetown, Oklahoma, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Ole Miss, Pittsburg and Virginia Tech.

“We’ve discussed this as a family and the girls intend to stay together when the time comes,” DJ Pauldo said. “There’s no chance of them separating. They’re in this together.”

The Talented guards, who turn 17 on Sept. 23, are no Strangers to NIL deals.

Before playing in their first high school game, the duo secured its first NIL deal at age 15 with Malcolm Garrett, a sneaker customizer, and his brand, “Retired From Society.” The short-term deal was one of the first known NIL deals for a high school athlete in New Jersey.