Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 3 – 9/14/2022
|Team
|League
|Overall
|Hanover
|6-0
|12-0
|Doniphan West
|6-0
|9-0
|Centralia
|5-1
|9-2
|Valley Heights
|5-1
|11 to 6
|Washington County
|4-2
|9 to 7
|Clifton-Clyde
|4-3
|6-6
|Frankfort
|3-4
|6-6
|Linn
|3-4
|6-6
|Onaga
|2-4
|5-8
|Blue Valley
|2-4
|4-8
|Axtell
|2-5
|4-9
|Troy
|0-8
|0-8
|Wetmore
|0-6
|0-12
Scores from September 13, 2022
**Doniphan West def Blue Valley 25-7, 25-3
Onaga def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-20
Doniphan West def Onaga 25-13, 25-16
Valley Heights def Troy 25-10, 25-14
Centralia def Troy 25-7, 25-13
Centralia def Valley Heights 25-11, 25-22
Frankfort def Axtell 25-20, 25-17
Frankfort def Linn 25-21, 16-25, 25-18
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-11, 25-10
Linn def Wetmore 25-7, 25-11
Linn def Axtell 25-13, 25-10
**Axtell def Wetmore 25-18, 25-21
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 25-6, 25-14
**Hanover def Washington County 20-25, 25-22, 25-16
Washington County def Clifton-Clyde 26-24, 25-19
**denotes not a league match
TOURNEY RESULTS
Thursday, September 9
Triangular at Doniphan West
Atchison def Doniphan West 25-15, 25-11
Doniphan West def MH/MA 25-11, 25-13
Saturday, September 11
Frankfort Invitational Tournament
Jackson Heights def Frankfort 25-11, 25-12
Jackson Heights def Cair Paravel 25-18, 25-10
Jackson Heights def Onaga 25-19, 25-15
Jackson Heights def Washington Co 25-18, 25-2
Jackson Heights def Wetmore 25-7, 25-14
Washington County def Frankfort 25-22, 25-22
Washington County def Cair Paravel 25-21, 26-24, 26-24
Washington County def Onaga 25-8, 25-15
Washington County def Wetmore 25-4, 25-11
Frankfort def Cair Paravel 25-13, 25-13
Frankfort def Onaga 25-20, 25-8
Frankfort def Wetmore 25-15, 25-9
Cair Paravel def Onaga 25-23, 29-27
Cair Paravel def Wetmore 25-16, 25-16
Onaga def Wetmore 25-10, 25-11
1st-Jackson Heights
2nd-Washington County
3rd-Frankfort
4th-Cair Paravel
5th-Onaga
6th-Wetmore
Clifton-Clyde Invitational
Hanover def Thunder Ridge 25-10, 30-28
Hanover def Southern Cloud 25-13, 25-14
Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 25-10, 25-14
Linn def Lincoln 25-18, 25-13
St. John’s/Tipton def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-14
St. John’s/Tipton def Linn 26-24, 25-17
Blue Valley def Lincoln 27-25, 25-23
Linn def Blue Valley 25-12, 25-18
Clifton-Clyde def Southern Cloud 25-15, 25-14
Clifton-Clyde def Thunder Ridge 25-18, 25-22
Bracket Play
St. John’s/Tipton def Clifton-Clyde 11-25, 25-18, 25-19
Hanover def Linn 25-19, 25-13
Blue Valley def Southern Cloud 30-28, 25-23
5th Place Match
Lincoln def Blue Valley 16-25, 25-18, 25-19
Consolation Match
Linn def Clifton-Clyde 25-22, 25-18
Championship
Hanover def St. John’s/Tipton 27-25, 25-10
Hanover – 1st Place
Linn – 3rd Place
Clifton-Clyde – 4th Place
Blue Valley – 5th Place
Riley County Invitational Tournament
Valley Heights def Holton 23-25, 25-22, 26-24
Chapman def Valley Heights 25-22, 22-25, 25-16
Valley Heights def Riley County 26-24, 23-25, 25-18
Valley Heights def Jeff Co North 25-20, 28-26
Semi-Finals
Clay Center def Valley Heights 25-23, 25-19
Consolation/3rd Place
Valley Heights def Chapman 25-19, 25-16
Monday, September 1
Burlingame Triangular
Onaga def Bishop-Seabury 24-26, 25-22, 25-21
Onaga def Burlingame 25-20, 19-25, 25-21
Doniphan West def Maur Hill/Mt Ac 21-25, 25-20, 25-12
Doniphan West def Atchison 25-13, 25-9
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, September 20
at Onaga–Blue Valley, Linn, Washington County
at Centralia – Wetmore, Hanover
at Valley Heights – Axtell, Clifton-Clyde
at Troy—Doniphan West, Frankfort
Saturday, September 17
Hiawatha Invitational
Doniphan West
Centralia
Troy
Republic County Invitational
Hanover
Clifton-Clyde
Saturday, September 24
Axtell Invitational
Axtell
Frankfort
Linn
Valley Heights
Wetmore
Wakefield Tourney
Blue Valley
Clifton-Clyde
