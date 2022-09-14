Twin Valley League Volleyball Report – Week 3 – 9/14/2022

– Advertisement –

Team League Overall Hanover 6-0 12-0 Doniphan West 6-0 9-0 Centralia 5-1 9-2 Valley Heights 5-1 11 to 6 Washington County 4-2 9 to 7 Clifton-Clyde 4-3 6-6 Frankfort 3-4 6-6 Linn 3-4 6-6 Onaga 2-4 5-8 Blue Valley 2-4 4-8 Axtell 2-5 4-9 Troy 0-8 0-8 Wetmore 0-6 0-12

Scores from September 13, 2022

**Doniphan West def Blue Valley 25-7, 25-3

Onaga def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-20

Doniphan West def Onaga 25-13, 25-16

Valley Heights def Troy 25-10, 25-14

Centralia def Troy 25-7, 25-13

Centralia def Valley Heights 25-11, 25-22

Frankfort def Axtell 25-20, 25-17

Frankfort def Linn 25-21, 16-25, 25-18

Frankfort def Wetmore 25-11, 25-10

Linn def Wetmore 25-7, 25-11

Linn def Axtell 25-13, 25-10

**Axtell def Wetmore 25-18, 25-21

Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 25-6, 25-14

**Hanover def Washington County 20-25, 25-22, 25-16

Washington County def Clifton-Clyde 26-24, 25-19

**denotes not a league match

TOURNEY RESULTS

Thursday, September 9

Triangular at Doniphan West

Atchison def Doniphan West 25-15, 25-11

Doniphan West def MH/MA 25-11, 25-13

Saturday, September 11

Frankfort Invitational Tournament

Jackson Heights def Frankfort 25-11, 25-12

Jackson Heights def Cair Paravel 25-18, 25-10

Jackson Heights def Onaga 25-19, 25-15

Jackson Heights def Washington Co 25-18, 25-2

Jackson Heights def Wetmore 25-7, 25-14

Washington County def Frankfort 25-22, 25-22

Washington County def Cair Paravel 25-21, 26-24, 26-24

Washington County def Onaga 25-8, 25-15

Washington County def Wetmore 25-4, 25-11

Frankfort def Cair Paravel 25-13, 25-13

Frankfort def Onaga 25-20, 25-8

Frankfort def Wetmore 25-15, 25-9

Cair Paravel def Onaga 25-23, 29-27

Cair Paravel def Wetmore 25-16, 25-16

Onaga def Wetmore 25-10, 25-11

1st-Jackson Heights

2nd-Washington County

3rd-Frankfort

4th-Cair Paravel

5th-Onaga

6th-Wetmore

Clifton-Clyde Invitational

Hanover def Thunder Ridge 25-10, 30-28

Hanover def Southern Cloud 25-13, 25-14

Hanover def Clifton-Clyde 25-10, 25-14

Linn def Lincoln 25-18, 25-13

St. John’s/Tipton def Blue Valley 25-15, 25-14

St. John’s/Tipton def Linn 26-24, 25-17

Blue Valley def Lincoln 27-25, 25-23

Linn def Blue Valley 25-12, 25-18

Clifton-Clyde def Southern Cloud 25-15, 25-14

Clifton-Clyde def Thunder Ridge 25-18, 25-22

Bracket Play

St. John’s/Tipton def Clifton-Clyde 11-25, 25-18, 25-19

Hanover def Linn 25-19, 25-13

Blue Valley def Southern Cloud 30-28, 25-23

5th Place Match

Lincoln def Blue Valley 16-25, 25-18, 25-19

Consolation Match

Linn def Clifton-Clyde 25-22, 25-18

Championship

Hanover def St. John’s/Tipton 27-25, 25-10

Hanover – 1st Place

Linn – 3rd Place

Clifton-Clyde – 4th Place

Blue Valley – 5th Place

Riley County Invitational Tournament

Valley Heights def Holton 23-25, 25-22, 26-24

Chapman def Valley Heights 25-22, 22-25, 25-16

Valley Heights def Riley County 26-24, 23-25, 25-18

Valley Heights def Jeff Co North 25-20, 28-26

Semi-Finals

Clay Center def Valley Heights 25-23, 25-19

Consolation/3rd Place

Valley Heights def Chapman 25-19, 25-16

Monday, September 1

Burlingame Triangular

Onaga def Bishop-Seabury 24-26, 25-22, 25-21

Onaga def Burlingame 25-20, 19-25, 25-21

Doniphan West def Maur Hill/Mt Ac 21-25, 25-20, 25-12

Doniphan West def Atchison 25-13, 25-9

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, September 20

at Onaga–Blue Valley, Linn, Washington County

at Centralia – Wetmore, Hanover

at Valley Heights – Axtell, Clifton-Clyde

at Troy—Doniphan West, Frankfort

Saturday, September 17

Hiawatha Invitational

Doniphan West

Centralia

Troy

Republic County Invitational

Hanover

Clifton-Clyde

Saturday, September 24

Axtell Invitational

Axtell

Frankfort

Linn

Valley Heights

Wetmore

Wakefield Tourney

Blue Valley

Clifton-Clyde

