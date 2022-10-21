Twin Valley, Exeter win in BCIAA girls volleyball quarterfinals

Twin Valley and Exeter won BCIAA girls volleyball quarterfinals matches Thursday.

The Raiders beat Brandywine Heights 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-16) at Twin Valley, while the Eagles defeated Fleetwood 3-1 (25-18, 25-19, 27-25, 25-23) at Fleetwood.

In Saturday’s semifinals at 11 am, Berks I runner-up Twin Valley (14-3) will face Berks II Champion Berks Catholic (15-1) at Wolf Gymnasium, and Berks I third-place Exeter (9-6) will take on Berks I champ Wilson (15-3) at West Lawn.

The Saints and two-time Defending Champion Bulldogs received quarterfinal byes.

Thursday at Twin Valley, Emma Lessick had nine kills, seven digs and three aces; Casey Levan had nine kills, five digs and an ace; Jordyn Robinette had seven kills, four digs and four aces; Mikayla Riehl had seven kills, three blocks and four aces; and Addison Hertzog had 25 assists, three kills and three digs for the Raiders.

For Berks II third-place Brandywine (9-8), Greta Kline had seven kills, five digs and one block, and Ludovica Zaccaroni had one ace, five digs, 13 assists and one block.

At Fleetwood, Riley Mack had 21 kills and five aces; Katelyn Stanley had nine kills, 10 digs and five aces; Libby Swoyer had 39 assists; and Lillianna Magazzu had 10 digs for the Eagles.

For Berks II runner-up Fleetwood (10-5), Ashley Humer had 32 digs, three kills and two aces; Haley Hallman had 13 kills, two aces and nine digs; Emily Wessner had 23 assists, three aces and three kills; and Ava Werley had 11 kills, one ace and five digs.