Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center to host an artist Duel | Livingston/Tangpahoa

Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center in Ponchatoula is holding its first Steeple Showdown. Each artist will start a painting, then switch at a buzzer to “duel” on each other’s paintings, then switch again.

The event stars artists Matthew Moore, Heather Perrin and Marceo Brim, who will have their “seconds” on hand to pump up the crowd and keep their artists furiously painting.

The Steeple Showdown will take place at one of its biggest patrons, The Oaks Event Center, 18444 La. 22 E., in Ponchatoula, from 3 pm to 7 pm March 19.

The Duel culminates with a live auction featuring the collector’s edition BMW motorcycle Montana previously owned by Twin Steeples founder Harry Gabriel. This motorcycle was featured in the James Bond movie “Tomorrow Never Dies,” has leather-covered saddlebags, heated handlebar grips, an anti-lock braking system and its original tool kit.

The auction includes two packages of one week each at Harry’s Beach Colony Condo in Perdido, Florida. The condo has three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a balcony overlooking the Gulf Coast; it sleeps eight guests.

The auction also features a sculpture by Jim Creel, and the dueling artists will auction their three paintings created that day.

Since it’s a showdown, wear a Western outfit, enjoy live music by Casey Saba and celebrate art with Twin Steeples. Food is included. Cash bar available.

Tickets are available: $50 a person; $1,000 for a table, which includes 10 tickets, Western decor and front row seating. For tickets, visit twinsteeples.org or email Executive Director Joshua Duncan at [email protected]