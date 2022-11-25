Twin Cities Ballet 40th annual “The Nutcracker” performance set for Dec. 2-4

Twin Cities Ballet set for 40th annual ‘Nutcracker’ Dec. 2-4

BLOOMINGTON — The Twin Cities Ballet Company’s 40th annual performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet will take place Dec. 2-4 at Braden Auditorium, in the Illinois State University Bone Student Center.

The role of Clara will be played by Katy Imhof and Aubry Blake. The Sugar Plum Fairy is Natania Swiger with Ryan Camou. Snow Queens will be Ava Novack and Kaitlyn Roe. Katy Kinsella will be a live Nutcracker. Janet Hayslip Streenz will also be dancing as a party parent. She has danced in all 40 Nutcrackers in several roles, her most famous being Arabian.

The show features local performers of all ages, from age four to 80.

The Nutcracker Family Experience and Performance tradition will also be returning, which features activities like a Nutcracker walk, music, a photo booth, a backstage tour and autographs from the cast members. The family night will be at 4:30 pm on Friday, Dec. 2, with the ballet starting at 6:30 pm The performance is open to the public and includes additional activities before the performance.

Tickets for the family experience are $25 each and can be purchased at the Bone Student Center in person or by calling 309-438-5444. Other performances will be Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 pm Those tickets are $30.

Central Illinois Ballet to present holiday performance

PEORIA — Central Illinois Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” Dec. 2-4 at the Illinois Central College Performing Arts Center, 1 College Drive, Peoria.

The Nutcracker has been a Peoria holiday tradition for the past 10 years. Over 100 community members auditioned for the show this year and this is the ballet’s largest cast in history. This year’s show will feature new renditions of classic pieces.

The artistic director is Rebekah von Rathonyi and the associate artistic director is Jessie Williams.

Tickets for the show can be purchased at ciballet.com.