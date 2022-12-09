Twenty-two chaotic games and finishes we won’t forget

Chaos. College football would not exist without that word, which in many ways is representative of the game we all love. Whether it be a wild comeback, overtime thriller, jarring upset, or maybe all of the above baked into one contest, Anarchy on the gridiron in many ways is what sets college football apart from other sports that are also near and dear to us.

The 2022 season lived up to the hype in that regard. Week 1 alone had multiple frantic finishes, setting the stage for what would be a wild rest of the fall before the dust settled with the College Football Playoff field reveal last Sunday. One participant in the field made a living off crazy endings and wild comebacks this season, although more teams than we can count — playoff-caliber or not — had their stressful moments over the past three months.

In the spirit of the 2022 season, we went back and highlighted 22 games that were as chaotic and as frantic as they come. This isn’t a ranking. This is just a Celebration of contests — Mostly involving Power Five teams — that reminded us why we love this sport.

Let’s go back and relive some of the wildest contests of the regular season.