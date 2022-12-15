Twelve NBA Rookies Sign Sneaker Deals with Adidas

The NBA has never had more variety of sneaker companies represented than it does now. Despite the variety of kicks on the court, Nike still reigns supreme. Not only does Nike have the official uniform and apparel deal of the NBA, but they almost always sign the biggest stars to sneaker contracts.

That is why today’s announcement from adidas is so important. At exactly noon eastern, adidas announced the signings of 12 rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft Class – its largest-ever rookie class. The company rolled out the news on social media and enjoyed the rare positive headline in the basketball world.

