Twelve NBA Rookies Sign Sneaker Deals with Adidas
The NBA has never had more variety of sneaker companies represented than it does now. Despite the variety of kicks on the court, Nike still reigns supreme. Not only does Nike have the official uniform and apparel deal of the NBA, but they almost always sign the biggest stars to sneaker contracts.
That is why today’s announcement from adidas is so important. At exactly noon eastern, adidas announced the signings of 12 rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft Class – its largest-ever rookie class. The company rolled out the news on social media and enjoyed the rare positive headline in the basketball world.
In October, Nike announced the signings of 14 NBA players, which included several of the draft’s top selections. Our analysis of Nike’s 2022 NBA Rookie Class can be read here. Below is the complete breakdown of the newly signed adidas roster.
|Player
|Team
|Pick
|
Jabari Smith Jr.
|
Houston Rockets
|
3
|
Keegan Murray
|
Sacramento Kings
|
4
|
By Benedict Mathur
|
Indiana Pacers
|
6
|
Johnny Davis
|
Washington Wizards
|
10
|
Ousmane Dieng
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
11
|
Jalen Williams
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
12
|
Dale Terry
|
Chicago Bulls
|
18
|
Walker Kessler
|
Utah Jazz
|
22
|
Marjon Beauchamp
|
Milwaukee Bucks
|
24
|
Blake Wesley
|
San Antonio Spurs
|
25
|
Nikola Jovic
|
Miami Heat
|
27
|
Isaiah Mobley
|
Cleveland Cavaliers
|
49
Scroll to Continue
The sneaker industry is highly competitive, and every company outside of Nike has its work cut out for them. However, there is no denying that today was a big win for adidas. Stick with FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.
Recommended For You
Five Last-Minute Gift Ideas from adidas
Five Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Nike
LeBron James Personalizes his Retro Shoes
.