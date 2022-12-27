Twelve football recruits sign with Cal Poly | Local Sports
A local standout Offensive lineman who’s transferred from UCLA, a running back who ran for 303 yards and seven touchdowns in one game and a safety who made history in the Division 1 state Championship game are among the 12 football players who signed with Cal Poly last week .
The class includes San Luis Obispo High grad Thomas Cole, who has transferred from UCLA. Cole is a 6-foot-7, 300-pound offensive lineman who participated in spring practice at UCLA before briefly retiring from football. They did not see action during the fall.
Cole was a four-star recruit according to 247Sports and was rated a three-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals.
