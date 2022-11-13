Tweets of the Week: Bianca Belair stanky leg, Miz golf grunts, more!

It’s time again for Sunday silliness with the Tweets of the Week. It will feature random Delights with a focus on the three B’s: bods, beasts, and buffoonery.

Oh, some of these might not be from this week nor be tweets. Enjoy it anyway.

We’ll start with Bianca Belair showing Sheamus some stanky leg dance steps. They boogied as well as you would expect from a fighting Irishman.

Feel Miz’s frustration on the golf course with his variety of grunts.

The Iron Sheik has a pressing question about his $8 to get Verified on Twitter.

BOOGS! The muscular Marvel shared a posedown with Jinder Mahal. You be the judge who shreds better.

On the topic of muscleman, we can’t leave out MLW world heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone. They had an Odd way to promote JBL speakers.

We already saw a glimpse of Zach Efron as Kevin Von Erich in the upcoming Iron Claw film. Now, we have a cool action photo of Efron doing a dropkick. Marshall Von Erich gave his stamp of approval.

John Morrison took parkour one step further into punch-kour.

Meanwhile in Slamtown manor, Taya Valkyrie celebrated the birthday of her furry companion, Prince Presley. Caution: You may suffer a cuteness overload viewing the photo montage.

Happy 6th birthday to our first born @The_Prince_P! You’ve been the sweetest boy & the best friend I could have ever asked for. You’ve been there to lick my tears & snuggle me when I’m sad, to my partner in crime, my backstage bud and the best boy anyone could ever ask for. pic.twitter.com/xmguCsGKns — TAYA VALKYRIE (@thetayavalkyrie) November 12, 2022

Steve Maclin just turned babyface. How can you boo the man after this photo with his pooches?

Finn Balor better beware. It looks like he has competition for wife Vero Rodriguez.

We’ll close with Jake Hager taking his sports entertainer skills to the next level with help from his wife Catalina.

All that’s missing is Hager’s favorite hat.