TV tonight: Jimmy Carr’s controversial art Destruction show | Television

Jimmy Carr Destroys Art

9.15pm, Channel 4

The controversial comic fronts another headline-grabbing show with a morally questionable premise. A studio audience will decide whether Carr should destroy artworks by a range of problematic artists including Pablo Picasso, Rolf Harris, Eric Gill and Adolf Hitler. Will the Gambit prove Desperate or irreverent? Sammy Gecsoyler

The Great British Bake Off

8pm, Channel 4

Flan united: after the Horrors of last week’s Halloween special, will custard week be Haunted by the Ghost of lumpy school Desserts past? The delightful Syabira is on a remarkable winning streak but the Judges are not making things easy, as Prue Leith’s seemingly Summery technical challenge comes with a fiendish timing twist. Graeme Virtue

Louis Theroux Interviews… Stormzy

9.15pm, BBC Two

Louis Theroux with Stormzy. Photograph: Freddie Claire/BBC/Mindhouse

Guards are let down in this intimate hour between Theroux and the award-winning British grime artist – the first of six episodes in a new series where the veteran broadcaster meets celebrities. Stormzy is frank and upfront about fame, dating and music. We meet his mum, Abigail, and see inside his home (where a Revealing Encounter happens), and Theroux, who is always game, even joins him on tour. Insightful and probing. Sammy Gecsoyler

Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

10pm, BBC Two

A sixth series for a topical Comedy showcase that’s as close to radicalism as TV satire allows itself to get. Boyle, whose guests are usually more interesting and diverse than the regular panel-show roster, is likely to succeed in being even ruder about the Tories than everyone else currently is. Jack Seale

Make Me Prime Minister

10.30pm, Channel 4

It’s semi-final time, and the six candidates left are tasked with tackling crime – with only three spots in next week’s final. Krishna’s Guru-Murthy is waiting to grill them, so settle in for another squeamish hour of cringe. HR

Industry

10.40pm, BBC One

Christmas is hardly the most wonderful time of the year at Pierpoint. Everyone is battling inner demons tonight: Eric settles into his new “baby kissing” client relations department; Aurore takes on a tech giant trying to buy Fast Aid; Robert gets a bittersweet surprise. And things come to a head on a devastating trip to Berlin. SG

Live sports

Champions League football: Borussia Dortmund v Man City 7pm, BT Sport 2. The Group G match. RB Salzburg v Chelsea is on BT Sport 4 at 5pm.