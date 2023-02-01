TV Times: How to watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Site: Pebble Beach, California.

Courses: Pebble Beach GL (Yardage: 6,952. Par: 72); Spyglass Hill GC (Yardage: 7,041. Par: 72); Monterey Peninsula CC-Shore (Yardage: 6,934. Par: 71).

Prize money: $9 million. Winner’s share: $1.62 million.

Television: Watch on FuboTV
Thursday-Friday, 3-6 pm (Golf Channel); Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champions: Tom Hoge.

