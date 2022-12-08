TV schedule, tee times, how to watch

The 2022 QBE Shootout features 12 teams of PGA Tour and LPGA pros. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

It may be the offseason, but PGA Tour stars are still in action this week at the 2022 QBE Shootout team event. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the tournament.

QBE Shootout preview

A few things are different about this week’s QBE Shootout that give us a glimpse of the future of the event. For the first time in a long time, Greg Norman, who founded and acted as de facto host of the Shootout, will not be in attendance. Neither will last year’s champions, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na.

Kokrak and Na joined LIV Golf this past year, and Norman is the CEO of the upstart league. That makes the three of them not welcome at the tournament, which is operated by the PGA Tour.

Additionally, of the 12 teams that are participating, two feature LPGA pros Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, which makes sense given a recent report that future Shootouts will feature mixed teams of PGA and LPGA Tour pros. They’ll battle it out across three rounds starting on Friday for the chance to lift the trophy.

Golf Channel and NBC will provide TV coverage of the QBE Shootout, while Golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com and Peacock will stream the action online.

You can find complete information about streaming the 2022 QBE Shootout online or watching the action on TV below, along with full tee times for the first round.

Tournament basics

What: 2022 QBE Shootout

Where: Tiburon Golf Course, Naples, Fla.

When: Friday-Sunday, Dec. 9-11

Purse: $3.5 million

Defending champions: Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na

How to watch the QBE Shootout on TV

Golf Channel and NBC will split TV coverage of the 2022 QBE Shootout, with Golf Channel covering the first round as well as early weekend coverage, and NBC airing the final two rounds. Check out the full TV schedule below.

Friday, December 9: 1-4 pm ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, December 10: 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-4:30 p.m. (NBC)

Sunday, December 11: 1-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-4 p.m. (NBC)

How to watch QBE Shootout online, streaming

You can stream all of Golf Channel and NBC’s 2022 QBE Shootout telecasts on Golfchannel.com, NBCSports.com and Peacock.

How to bet on the QBE Shootout

2022 QBE Shootout tee times: Round 1 (All times ET)

Make No. 1

9:45am – Keith Mitchell/JJ Spaun, Trey Mullinax, Scott Stallings

10:00 am – Corey Conners/KH Lee, Tom Hoge/Sahith Theegala

10:15 am – Charley Hoffman/Ryan Palmer, Brian Harman/Sepp Straka

10:30 am – Harris English/Matt Kuchar, Steve Stricker/Cameron Young

10:45am – Jason Day/Billy Horschel, Maverick McNealy/Lexi Thompson

11:00 am – Nelly Korda/Denny McCarthy, Max Homa/Kevin Kisner