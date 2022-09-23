TV, radio, game info for Kansas football vs. Duke

Kansas football and Duke are set to square off in Lawrence on Saturday in a matchup between two undefeated teams. KU opened the season with consecutive wins over Tennessee Tech, West Virginia and Houston. Duke opened the season with wins over Temple, Northwestern and North Carolina A&T. A win on Saturday would make KU 4-0 for the first time since 2009 and give KU a 2-0 record at home for the first time since 2013.

Looking at the opponent, Duke is led offensively by the quarterback Riley Leonard, who is completing 72.7 percent of his passes for 11 yards per attempt with five touchdowns and two interceptions. The quarterback is mobile, too, and has rushed for 147 yards on 22 carries this season with a pair of touchdowns. Duke has a pair of running backs who will get touches in Jaylen Coleman and Jordan Waters and their stats are almost identical, with both rushing for over 170 yards with multiple touchdowns this season. Jordan Moore is Duke’s leading wide receiver in receptions with 13 catches and Noble Calhoun is the leading receiver yards-wise with 198.

Defensively, Duke is holding its opponents to 14.3 points per game and 4.9 yards per play. Opponents are only gaining 3.4 yards per carry against Duke as well.

“Duke said schematically, they’re very well coached,” Lance Leipold said. “And the quarterback has a great understanding of where to go with the ball. He’s very accurate. They went on the road and beat up a Northwestern Western team that just come off a big win against Nebraska. You can see on both sides of the ball that they’re executing with confidence. A lot of those guys were on the field last year. They added a couple guys to the defensive secondary for sure. And [their running] backs run hard. They understand within the scheme and the running game and they run downhill, and they’re physical. Lots of Playmakers again on the outside to get the ball in space to make things happen. And again, the challenge will be there.”

Here is how you can check out Saturday’s KU football game:

Opponent: Duke Blue Devils

When: Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT

Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kan.)

TV/streaming: FS1 with Eric Collins (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (analyst)

Web link: WatchESPN.com

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (1320 AM/101.7 FM in Lawrence, 810 AM in KC)

KU Athletics webcast: kuathletics.leanplayer.com

If you’re hoping to catch the game on the radio, the KU Athletics website has a list of affiliates, including in Wichita (1240 AM, 97.5 FM), Topeka (1440 AM, 99.3 FM) and Emporia (1400 AM). Additionally, the stations for Fort Scott are 1600 AM and 103.9 FM, while Parsons will have the game on 1540 AM and 93.5 FM.

