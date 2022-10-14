TV, radio, game info for Kansas football at Oklahoma

Well. 19 Kansas football (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) will look to bounce back from its first loss of the season on Saturday with a game against Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12). KU dropped its first game of the season — a 38-31 loss to TCU — over the weekend. Oklahoma, on the other hand, was blown out for the second straight week. Oklahoma lost to arch-rival Texas 49-0. The loss comes after Oklahoma lost to TCU 55-24. Entering the matchup, KU won two of its last three games, whereas the Sooners are winless in that stretch. KU will be looking to win its first game over Oklahoma since 1997. In that span, KU has lost 17-straight games to Oklahoma.

The last time these two teams faced off, it was a close affair. Led by quarterback Jason Bean, KU leads Oklahoma 17-10 with just over 16 minutes to play in the game. But the Sooners game stormed back and ended up winning 35-23. A lot has changed since then. KU has had its first full offseason under Lance Leipold and the roster underwent a huge facelift over the offseason to go with improvements made by returning players. Oklahoma, on the other hand, had Lincoln Riley leave for USC before it hired Brent Venables. The Sooners had to manage roster attrition of their own heading into the 2022 season. On Tuesday, Leipold gave his thoughts on the Sooners ahead of the Week 7 matchup.

“Extremely athletic. An offense that has the ability to be very explosive. They’re battling some injuries, Coach [Brent] Venables again, has a great Reputation and success as a defensive Coordinator and being highly multiple. In and out of three, four-man fronts. Gives you a bunch of different looks, does a lot to utilize the Athletes in their program. Maybe it hasn’t gone their way of late but as we know from last year as well, the first year there’s gonna be times where you’re gonna have some bumps. That’s too good of a staff, too good of a program and everything. And a roster that, it’s gonna be a big test for us down there.”

Here is how you can check out Saturday’s KU football game:

Opponent: Oklahoma Sooners

When: Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT

Where: Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium (Norman, Oklahoma)

TV/streaming: ESPN 2 with Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Rod Gilmore (analyst)

Web link: WatchESPN.com

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (1320 AM/101.7 FM in Lawrence, 810 AM in KC)

KU Athletics webcast: kuathletics.leanplayer.com

If you’re hoping to catch the game on the radio, the KU Athletics website has a list of affiliates, including in Wichita (1240 AM, 97.5 FM), Topeka (1440 AM, 99.3 FM) and Emporia (1400 AM). Additionally, the stations for Fort Scott are 1600 AM and 103.9 FM, while Parsons will have the game on 1540 AM and 93.5 FM.

MAKE SURE TO SIGN UP FOR PHOG.NET’S DAILY NEWSLETTER…

With the KU basketball season now in full swing, it’s the perfect time to subscribe to our Phog.net daily newsletter! You’ll get an email from us every day with numerous stories related to Kansas — to keep you up to date on everything you need to know.

…AND PHOG.NET VIP ACCESS:

If you haven’t given Phog.net VIP access a try, now is a great time to hop on board! You can sign up right now and get an annual subscription for 30-percent off! Or, you can get your first month of access for $1.