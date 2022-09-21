TV networks and tipoff times set for SEC schedule

The SEC announced the tipoff times and TV networks for the 2022-23 basketball season on Wednesday morning.

The Auburn Tigers schedule features one game on CBS, seven on the SEC Network and the remaining 10 games will be on various ESPN channels.

Auburn will open SEC play at home against the Florida Gators on Dec. 28 and will start at 6 pm CT and air on ESPN2.

The Tigers will take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Feb. 25 and the game is scheduled to start at 3 pm CT on CBS. Start times and TV networks have not been announced for 11 of Auburn’s nonconference games. Here is a look at the start time and network for each of Auburn’s 18 SEC games.

December 28: vs. Florida



Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN2

Jan. 4: at Georgia



Where: Athens, Georgia

When: 5:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

Jan. 7: vs. Arkansas



Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 7:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

Jan. 10: at Ole Miss



Where: Oxford, Mississippi

When: 8 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN2/ESPNU

Jan. 14: vs. Mississippi State



Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 7:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

Jan. 18: at LSU



Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

When: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN2/ESPNU

Jan. 21: at South Carolina



Where: Columbia, South Carolina

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

Jan. 25: vs. Texas A&M



Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 8 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN2/ESPNU

February 1: vs. Georgia



Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

February 4: at Tennessee



Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

When: 1 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN/ESPN2

February 7: at Texas A&M



Where: College Station, Texas

When: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN/ESPN2

February 11: vs. Alabama



Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 1 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN/ESPN2

February 14: vs. Missouri



Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU

February 18: at Vanderbilt



Where: Nashville, Tennessee

When: 7:30 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

February 22: vs. Ole Miss



Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 8 p.m. CT

Network: SEC Network

February 25: at Kentucky



Where: Lexington, Kentucky

When: 3 pm CT

Network: CBS

March 1: at Alabama



Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

When: 6 p.m. CT

Network: ESPN2/ESPNU

March 4: vs. Tennessee



Where: Auburn, Alabama

When: 3 pm CT

Network: ESPN/ESPN2