TV networks and tipoff times set for SEC schedule
The SEC announced the tipoff times and TV networks for the 2022-23 basketball season on Wednesday morning.
The Auburn Tigers schedule features one game on CBS, seven on the SEC Network and the remaining 10 games will be on various ESPN channels.
Auburn will open SEC play at home against the Florida Gators on Dec. 28 and will start at 6 pm CT and air on ESPN2.
The Tigers will take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Feb. 25 and the game is scheduled to start at 3 pm CT on CBS. Start times and TV networks have not been announced for 11 of Auburn’s nonconference games. Here is a look at the start time and network for each of Auburn’s 18 SEC games.
December 28: vs. Florida
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 6 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN2
Jan. 4: at Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Athens, Georgia
When: 5:30 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
Jan. 7: vs. Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 7:30 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
Jan. 10: at Ole Miss
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Oxford, Mississippi
When: 8 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN2/ESPNU
Jan. 14: vs. Mississippi State
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 7:30 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
Jan. 18: at LSU
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
When: 6 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN2/ESPNU
Jan. 21: at South Carolina
Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Network
Where: Columbia, South Carolina
When: 2:30 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
Jan. 25: vs. Texas A&M
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 8 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN2/ESPNU
February 1: vs. Georgia
(AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 6 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
February 4: at Tennessee
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
When: 1 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN/ESPN2
February 7: at Texas A&M
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Where: College Station, Texas
When: 6 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN/ESPN2
February 11: vs. Alabama
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 1 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN/ESPN2
February 14: vs. Missouri
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 6 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU
February 18: at Vanderbilt
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Nashville, Tennessee
When: 7:30 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
February 22: vs. Ole Miss
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 8 p.m. CT
Network: SEC Network
February 25: at Kentucky
Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Network
Where: Lexington, Kentucky
When: 3 pm CT
Network: CBS
March 1: at Alabama
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
When: 6 p.m. CT
Network: ESPN2/ESPNU
March 4: vs. Tennessee
Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK
Where: Auburn, Alabama
When: 3 pm CT
Network: ESPN/ESPN2
.