TV, live stream and radio

The Wisconsin Badgers will aim for their third consecutive win Saturday when they meet the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa is also looking for its third win in a row. Here’s what you should know about the Big Ten college football game between the Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) and the Hawkeyes (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten).

What time is the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes game?

2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12

What’s the TV channel for Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes?

FS1.

What’s the radio station for Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes?

AM-920 and FM-97.3 in Milwaukee and a state network. Here’s more information on the UW football team, including a list of stations in the Badger Sports Network.

How can I live stream the Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes game?

Streaming is available on fuboTV, Hulu+Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now’s PLUS package, TVision’s Live package and YouTube TV.

