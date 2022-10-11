TV Info, Kickoff Time For Liberty Game

PROVO, Utah – For the first time in program history, BYU football will travel to Lynchburg, Virginia, later this month.

The reason? A game against fellow Independent, the Liberty Flames. The game won’t take place until Saturday, October 22, but TV info and kickoff times were designated for the faith-based matchup.

BYU versus Liberty will kick off at 1:30 pm (Mountain Time) on ESPN2 or ESPNU. It will be the second meeting all-time between the two programs.

BYU defeated Liberty 31-24 in 2019, the only previous football matchup.

The other game vying for the ESPN2 designation on October 22 is an AAC Matchup between Memphis and Tulane. BYU is currently 4-2 on the season after falling to Notre Dame, 28-20 in Las Vegas.

Liberty is currently on a three-game winning streak and is 5-1 overall. The Flames host Gardner-Webb from the FCS Ranks this week, while BYU has a tough matchup with an SEC team in the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Liberty’s only loss this season was a one-point setback against No. 14 Wake Forest in week three.

The Flames are coached by former Ole Miss head Coach Hugh Freeze. He’s in his fourth season with the Flames and has posted a 31-12 record in Lynchburg.

Both programs are playing their final football seasons as FBS Independents. After this fall, BYU will join the Power Five Ranks in the Big 12 Conference. At the same time, Liberty will be joining Conference-USA.

With the Liberty game now receiving a kick time and TV information, only two BYU football games are remaining that don’t have kickoff times. Those would be a road game against Boise State on November 5 and the regular season finale at Stanford on November 26.

2022 BYU Football Schedule

Sept. 3 – at USF | Win, 50-21

Sept. 10 – Baylor | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Sept. 17 – at Oregon | Loss, 20-41

Sept. 24 – Wyoming | Win, 38-24

Sept. 29—Utah State | Win, 38-26

October 8 – vs. Notre Dame | Loss, 20-28

October 15 – Arkansas | 1:30 pm | ESPN

October 22 – at Liberty | 1:30 pm | ESPN2 or ESPNU

October 28 – East Carolina | 6 pm | ESPN2

Nov. 5 – at Boise State | TBA | Fox Sports Networks (FOX, FS1 or FS2)

Nov. 19—Utah Tech | 1:30 pm | BYUtv

Nov. 26 – at Stanford | TBA

