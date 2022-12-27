TV coverage, where to watch AAC opener against Tulane

Check out where to watch the upcoming conference opener as the Bearcats take on the Tulane Green Wave at Fifth Third Arena on Thursday, which will be broadcast on ESPN2 and fuboTV.

Despite being inconsistent at times, Cincinnati comes into the game with a 9-4 record including wins against Cleveland State and Detroit, plus a blowout over Louisville in the Maui Invitational.

Tulane took down Mississippi Valley State last week to improve to 7-4 with victories over Buffalo, Rhode Island and others, alongside low-scoring losses to Fordham, George Mason and Nevada.

Players to watch in the upcoming Matchup include Tulane guards Jalen Cook and Jaylen Forbes, forward Kevin Cross and wing Sion James. Forbes averages a team-high 16.8 points per game.

Momentum into the break 🏃‍♂️ We wrap up non-conference play with our third-straight win as four #Bearcats finish in double figures.#Bearcats | #TheMovement pic.twitter.com/RDNUyONOJ6 — Cincinnati Men’s Hoops (@GoBearcatsMBB) December 22, 2022

Both teams are hoping to start conference play on a positive note and it should be a competitive matchup as Cincinnati hosts Tulane with a chance to secure a fourth consecutive win at home.

It’s important for the Bearcats to take down Tulane on Thursday because the schedule is going to get more difficult with road trips to Temple and Wichita State, plus hosting first place Houston.

Wes Miller’s team will continue to lean on leading scorer David DeJulius, senior forward Landers Nolley II and sophomore center Viktor Lakhin against a relatively undersized Tulane lineup.

Lakhin scored a game-high 18 points and 15 rebounds on 8/10 shooting from the field in a 72-54 win over Detroit last week and will look to recreate that performance as AAC play gets started.

In a bounce back performance following the loss to Xavier last week, the #Bearcats blew past Rival Miami 103-76 on Wednesday evening to improve to 7-4 this season.https://t.co/j5Yf4N7gLE pic.twitter.com/KNcM9YpNGl — Cincy on the Prowl (@CincyOnTheProwl) December 15, 2022

Cincinnati Basketball: Bearcats prepare to host Tulane in upcoming conference opener

After extending the 3-game win streak against Detroit last week, the Bearcats are scheduled to tip off conference play against the Tulane Green Wave on Thursday night at Fifth Third Arena.

Since a last-second loss to Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout, Cincinnati won three straight against Miami, La Salle and Detroit to wrap up the non-conference slate with a 9-4 record.

During non-conference play, the Bearcats went on a trio of 3-game win streaks surrounded by losses to Arizona and Ohio State in the Maui Invitational, plus Northern Kentucky and Xavier.

Cincinnati will look to keep the winning streak alive as conference play begins in a couple of days. Tip off is set for 9:00 PM on Thursday, December 29 at Fifth Third Arena in the final game of 2022.