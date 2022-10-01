Tuscola golf wins two matches

Sept. 30—Tuscola girls golf doesn’t have a lot of off-weeks, and the girls competed in three matches over a 10-day period from Sept. 19-27.

The Lady Mountaineers won back-to-back events to start the week, and took second place at the third tournament.

Tuscola head Coach Sean Williams likes the direction his team is heading.

“We’re having good practices and they’re understanding the game better and better and how it works,” he said. “Josie [Ostendorff]Sakari [Morgan]Emma [Arrington] and Haiden [Woods] are all working really hard and trying to improve their scores. They all want to get better and make regionals.”

Mounties take first at Laurel Ridge

Tuscola girls golf team competed at Laurel Ridge Golf Course Monday, Sept. 19, in Waynesville. It was a three-way matchup including West Henderson and Smoky Mountain.

The Lady Mountaineers shot well enough to earn first place at Laurel Ridge with a 163. West Henderson took second (167) and Smoky Mountain third (168).

McKenna Williams, last year’s Mountain 7 Conference Player of the Year, shot a 40 at Laurel Ridge for top honors.

Ostendorff shot a 57, Morgan shot a 66 and Arrington (67) and Woods (70) rounded out the Tuscola scores.

Tuscola wins at Cummings Cove

The Lady Mounties trekked to Cummings Cove Sept. 22, to compete in a 9-hole tournament.

Tuscola finished in first with 150 points, the team’s second top finish in a row. Smoky Mountain finished second (152), West Henderson and North Buncombe tied for third (155), Pisgah took fourth (167) and Brevard took fifth (189).

McKenna Williams took medalist honors for the second time in a row, shooting a 37 at Cummings Cover.

Ostendorff is proving herself with a back-to-back second place (on the team) mark (54).

“[Ostendorff] has an amazing work ethic. She’s determined, focused and really works at her game. We can see her scoring in the 40s because she’s a fast tracker,” said Tuscola head Coach Sean Williams.

Morgan (59), Arrington (62) and Woods (65) finished the scoring for Tuscola.

Mounties finish second at Springdale

Tuscola competed in a six-team Clash Tuesday, Sept. 27, at Springdale Country Club in Canton.

Pisgah, Smoky Mountain, North Henderson, Erwin and Brevard battled Tuscola for top honors.

Tuscola finished second with a score of 163 (total of top three golf scores).

Smoky Mountain took first place honors with a team score of 151, followed by North Henderson (167), Pisgah (171), Erwin (175) and Brevard (186).

Tuscola’s number one player, McKenna Williams, shared medalist honors with Erwin’s Ella Pruit. Both shot a 39.

The medalist award is McKenna Williams’ 10th so far this season. There have only been 11 matches so far.

“I practice a lot and put in the time. I go down to the range and hit balls and then play and work on shots repetitively. Contact and shot making are important. I probably need to work on my attitude. I feel like I get angry a lot. I have to put my mind to it and have to calm myself down,” she said.

McKenna said she is looking forward to the conference and regional matches in October.

Ostendorff took fifth place with a 56, while Arrington and Woods tied for 10th with a 68.