TURTON: “THE GOAL WAS A KILLER FOR US” – News

Defender reviews the 0-1 home defeat to Preston North End

– Huddersfield Town 0-1 Preston North End

– Ollie Turton speaks to HTTV at full-time

Watch full interview on YouTube below

Ollie Turton shared his disappointment and frustration after full-time against Preston North End when he spoke to HTTV after the final whistle.

“It’s very disappointing with lots of frustration. It’s not a great goal to give away from a set piece and we’ve been battering it all week about how good we’ve got to be at set pieces, Defending and attacking.

“After they scored, we tried to press for a goal, and it just didn’t click for us.

“It’s just a very disappointing night for us with a lot of frustration.”

“The goal was a killer for us because we felt like we would push on in the second half. We didn’t start the half great and conceded from a set piece, which is poor from us.”

The 29-year-old discussed what needs to be done moving forwards and how everyone needs to react.

“We’ve all got to keep our heads up because it’s not going to be easy to get out of, but we’ve got to stand up for ourselves and everyone be accountable on the training pitch and off the training pitch.

“During games, the whole Squad has got to strive towards the same direction of turning this around and I’m sure the lads out there were giving it all 100%, there’s no doubt about that.

“At the training ground, we’ve just got to keep doing what we’re doing, trusting what the manager’s doing and hopefully it will turn for us.”

The defender finally spoke about the difference between the first and second half between the two teams and the effort the Terriers put in until the end.

“We were comfortable in the first half, and we felt we could push for the goal, we were getting in good areas and putting good crosses in the box, so we thought we could carry that into the second half, but obviously when they scored their goal, they had something to hang onto and fair play to them because they defended really well.

“We kept on going and we kept trying to put pressure on them, it just didn’t come for us, so it’s a lot of frustration from the first half playing well and then the second half going how it went.”

Watch the full interview via HTTV below.