Turnover song pumps up Buffs’ defense – BuffZone

The Miami Hurricanes had their turnover chain for a while. Other teams have used various props as sideline rewards for turnovers.

Colorado now has a turnover song.

In Saturday’s 20-13 overtime win against California at Folsom Field, the Bankroll Fresh song, “Take Over Your Trap” played on the loudspeakers after each of the Buffs’ two takeaways on defense.

“That’s what we do in practice,” interim head Coach Mike Sanford said. “The players have a takeaway song for the defense. (Defensive lineman) Jalen Sami brought his little Bluetooth speaker to the Walkthrough (before the game) and during the Walkthrough he had that song playing over and over and over, because we associate that song with getting the ball. That set the tone for us defensively and I think it sets the tone for the energy of the crowd.”

CU got one early, as safety Tyrin Taylor intercepted a Cal pass on the fourth play of the game. A second interception, by Nikko Reed, was wiped out by a penalty, but Reed recovered a fumble early in the fourth quarter.

“Cal is a good team,” Reed said. “It just came down to whoever was going to make the most plays. Obviously, we made the plays when it happened, but all week we’ve been talking about just making sure we have explosive plays.”

Sunday switch

Sanford is changing up the game preparation a bit, including adding more to the Sunday schedule.

“We added a practice on Sunday night, which was awesome,” Sanford said. “For any player that got 10 or less snaps in the game, we had a Ralphie Bowl and scrimmaged.”

Players who got more than 10 snaps against Cal used that time to do some conditioning to “flush their systems” of lactic acid, Sanford said. CU also added a Sunday weight lifting session and hosted a picnic for the staff and their families, while the players got pizza.

“There was a really spirited atmosphere,” Sanford said. “We did kind of a family picnic in the indoor practice facility and had our wives and kids of the staff come in and we got pizza boxes for the players and we just picnicked out there together. It was a whole lot of fun. … I just wanted to continue to create that atmosphere of family for our football team as we go down the stretch.”

Smith shines in a limited role

True freshman linebacker Aubrey Smith played only nine snaps against Cal, but he had two tackles and forced a fumble in the fourth quarter.

“Aubrey’s gonna be a tremendous football player,” Sanford said. “He really capitalized on his opportunity. We created a position for him for that game plan. I thought he executed at a very high level. He can run, he can hit, he’s got instincts. He’s going to be a name here at the University of Colorado for years to come. I think he’ll be a Fantastic football player.”

Notable

On Monday, the Pac-12 announced that the Buffs’ game against Arizona State on Oct. 29 at Folsom Field has been slated for a 5:30 pm MT kickoff and will be televised on ESPNU. … Sanford thought right tackle Jake Wiley played his best game and added that left guard Casey Roddick “probably played his best game season by a long shot.” Sanford also said right guard Tommy Brown stood out.