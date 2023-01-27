Turnover among LIV Golf executive team continues with communications chief out | Golf News and Tour Information

Grella, who started with LIV last June, handled a variety of tasks, but was hired predominantly to help with lobbying endeavors in Washington, DC, sources close to LIV told Golf Digest. Specifically, he was charged with arguing why the PGA Tour (in LIV’s estimation) is guilty of antitrust and competitive practices. LIV’s lobbying efforts, however, reportedly took a severe hit last fall following a visit from LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman with Congressional leaders. Despite LIV’s ties to former President Donald Trump, Norman’s meeting with the Republican Study Committee‚ the largest conservative Caucus in the House, backfired.