Turning Up The Fire: Sheary, Mantha Score Second Goals Of The Season; Oshie Nets Power-Play Goal During Second Period Vs. Canadiens

The second period of Saturday’s Washington Capitals and Montreal Canadiens game at Capital One Arena saw some beautiful goals from the home team as the Capitals were finally starting to crank it up…even on the power-play!

After trailing Montreal 1-0, left-wing Conor Sheary (2) got the Capitals on the board and tied the game at 1-1 at the 9:02 mark. Defenseman Nick Jensen (1) and Trevor van Riemsdyk (2) assisted.

Shears going hard in the paint pic.twitter.com/FmTEB2QFlm — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 16, 2022

It marked Sheary’s second goal of the season. Last season, fourteen of Sheary’s nineteen goals came at five-on-five, which ranked tied for second on the Capitals (captain Alex Ovechkin: 24; right-wing Tom Wilson: 14).

Jensen picked up his first assist of the season. Van Riemsdyk earned the secondary assist, which is his second-straight game with an assist.

Right-wing Anthony Mantha (2) extended the Capitals’ lead 2-1 at the 11:43 mark, coming off assists from center Evgeny Kuznetsov (1) and right-wing TJ Oshie (2).

Two goals in three games that’s that new DAD STRENGTH! pic.twitter.com/34VyXXwKWk — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 16, 2022

Like Sheary, it was Mantha’s second goal of the season. It marks Mantha’s ninth career goal against Montreal, the most he has scored against a single franchise.

Yep, cloudy #Caps scorers (Sheary, Mantha) from first home game. Both in 2nd period as well. #ALLCAPS — NoVa Caps (@NoVa_Caps) October 16, 2022

Kuznetsov’s assist puts him three points shy of 500 career points (153g, 344a). Oshie continued productivity as this was his second-straight game with an assist.

Oshie (1) would pot his own goal on a power-play rebound at the 15:20 mark, giving the Capitals a 3-1 lead late in the period. Ovechkin (1) and center Dylan Strome (2) had the helpers.

Oshie recorded his first goal of the season and the first goal on the Capitals’ power play. His sixty-one power-play goals since joining Washington in 2015-16 rank second on the team in that span (Ovechkin: 109).

Ovechkin, the NHL’s all-time leader in power-play goals (285), has also tallied 244 power-play assists, the seventh most among active players. Strome earned his second assist in three games with Washington.

By Della Young