Turning the page to a new season

The start of the Rutgers basketball season is closing in on three weeks away. The Scarlet Knights will look to return to the NCAA Tournament for a third straight year. Ahead of the season, head coach Steve Pikiell addressed the media today and talked about some of the players he will rely on.

An improved fifth-year senior

Caleb McConnell Returns as the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, although he could provide more this season in addition to his standout defense.

“He’s improved in a lot of areas already,” Pikiell said of McConnell. “But he feels more confident with our stuff. I am going to give him more freedom to roam, to maybe gamble more than I have in the past. So he is such a good anticipator off the ball. But I also think he can guard post players. We have him, at the time, guarding Cliff in practice. Not on a regular basis, but he can sit down and guard one through five, which very rarely guys can do. He’s strong enough, tough enough to do that.”

From the gridiron to the court

Freshman power forward Antwone Woolfolk is getting acclimated to being a full-time basketball player after a high school career that also saw him Garner D1 offers as a tight end. Now that his football days are behind him, Pikiell is optimistic about his future.

“I am really excited about Woolfolk. When you watch the film too, you get more excited about him. He has never played basketball for a 12 month period. Six is ​​the most. So it has been football for six months and it’s six months his whole life. Now he has been with us for six months and you see what can happen. He’s a great passer, he’s got a really good feel around the basket. He goes up against Cliff every day and there are some days he is scoring on Cliff on the regular. He is shooting the ball better. He Picks up things defensively. I always love getting those guys that haven’t been full-time. Some kids have been full-time since they were two years old.”

Freshman flash

Freshman point guard Derek Simpson has turned heads with his play on the practice court as he could provide some needed relief on the Offensive end, especially with the departure of Geo Baker and Ron Harper Jr.

“His first few workouts, I had Caleb guarding him the whole time because I wanted him to have a tough day,” Pikiell said of Simpson. “Just welcome to college, this is what you are going to have to face. He is really playing his way through that now. He is becoming a little more creative. He is really athletic, he knows how to play and he is really coachable. But he is learning those freshman things. You gotta fight through screens, these are real screens. You gotta stay in your stance the entire possession. End of the shot clock, you gotta know who you are throwing it to. And he is getting himself into good shape. The biggest adjustment is high school kids just aren’t in college shape. And that’s hard to learn. They’re getting there.”

Pikiell also pointed out the fact that Simpson can be tough to defend.

“He is a problem for all our guards to stay in front of and then you see other days he looks like a freshman. We’ll be all right. Hopefully, we have less and less of those days.”

Let the doubters doubt

Rutgers was picked to finish eighth by select media in the preseason Big Ten Media Poll. With Baker and Harper moving on, Pikiell will have to lean on a new nucleus of players. And he is just fine with any Outlying skepticism.

“Everyone doubts. The great part about basketball, let them doubt. I think we’re good. In a league like this, you better be good. But I feel real confident we can compete.”