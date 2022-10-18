Turner student graduates from online culinary arts program

Taylor Eastman of Turner recently graduated from the Loring Job Corps Center’s Culinary Arts Program.

She is now continuing her training in the Advanced Baking Program at the Penobscot Job Corps Center, based in Bangor.

Eastman enrolled at the center from her home in 2021. Like many other young adults, during the height of the COVID Pandemic Eastman found it difficult to work while also attending college online, and decided that instead of struggling at a minimum wage job she would Invest in herself and enroll at the center, according to a news release from Roger Felix, Outreach and Admissions manager with the center.

Her decision made a positive impact on not only her career goals, but personal life as well. From her very first day, Eastman quickly found that Job Corps was an important bridge for her to develop the leadership skills and self-esteem to take on any challenge. Her drive encouraged and motivated her to set the example every day for herself and others. She became a leader in her culinary arts trade as well as an executive member of the Student Government Association on campus.

“This young lady is by far, a driven individual, with a willingness to step up, take charge, while also being Humble in knowing that you can learn from everyone,” said Eastman’s culinary arts instructor, Chef Katie Keefe.

Eastman’s long-term goals after completing the Advanced Baking Program at the Penobscot Job Corps Center is to one day open up her own Café to share with others her Joy of the culinary profession. When asked what advice she would give others, Eastman shared, “I want other young women to know that you have the potential for great things and Job Corps. The program can help you realize your value while getting you the training for a successful career.”

Check out other upcoming area events!

« Previous