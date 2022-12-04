Turner own goal seals defeat at Reading

We were beaten 1-0 by Reading in the Women’s Super League on Sunday afternoon, Amy Turner’s first half own goal the difference on the day.

Rehanne Skinner made four changes to the side that started against Coventry United in last weekend’s 5-1 Continental League Cup win, Rebecca Spencer, Shelina Zadorsky, Asmita Ale and Ashleigh Neville coming in for Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Gracie Pearse, Kerys Harrop and Chioma Ubogagu.

Eveliina Summanen Struck the wall with a free-kick early on, before the hosts took the lead. Tia Primmer’s long-range shot was tipped onto the bar by Spencer, but Turner misjudged the situation and headed it back into our net for an own goal.

Spencer made another good stop in the 29th minute, pushing the ball onto the bar from an Emma Harries volley.

Jessica Naz carried us forward just beyond the half-hour mark and found Rosella Ayane, who in turn played it out left to Neville. She cut back onto her right foot and had a shot deflected over the bar.

Molly Bartrip’s free-kick was headed onto the roof of the net by Turner, before Harries’ effort met the same fate at the other end.

Harries had another effort caught by Spencer before Naz played a tidy one-two with Summanen and put a good ball into the box. Neville went to flick it in but missed the ball, and Ayane fired wide from the edge of the area.

We had a great chance to equalize early in the second half, but Drew Spence poked the ball wide from Angharad James’ corner.

Reading’s ball into the box was then nodded behind by Zadorsky, and Spencer once again made another great save from close range in the 54th minute, this time denying Sanne Troelsgaard with good reflexes.

Ayane cut inside onto her left foot and curled high and wide of the far post as we continued to look for a way back into the game with half an hour remaining.

Spence shot straight at Jacqueline Burns before we made a triple substitution, Harrop, Celin Bizet and Ubogagu coming on for Asmita Ale, Naz and Turner respectively. Nikola Karczewska then came on for Ayane.

Karczewska forced a good save from Burns late on, but we were unable to find a way through.