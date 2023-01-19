‘Turn Every Page’ charts the story behind one of literature’s Greatest Collaborations

Editor Robert Gottlieb and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Robert Caro’s working relationship goes back 50 years to their first collaboration on “The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York,” Caro’s 1,336-page 1974 Biography of the legendary New York City urban planner.

Four volumes of “The Years of Lyndon Johnson” followed — Originally projected as three volumes, Gottlieb awaits as Caro works on the fifth and final book — as well as “Working,” a 2019 collection of pieces about Caro’s process.

Through most of that time, Gottlieb describes their relationship as “a guarded, professional one.”

“He and I haven’t had a real social life together,” the native New Yorker said during a recent phone call with The Chronicle. “Part of it was geographic, because I live on the East Side and they live on the Upper West Side. I don’t do much socializing. And over the decades, I was so absorbed in my work and also in the dance world, I really didn’t have the time. And I had a family that was most important.”

That has changed. The 91-year-old editor and 87-year-old writer’s connection Evolved into a genuine friendship, a happy side effect of “Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb.” The documentary by Gottlieb’s daughter, Lizzie Gottlieb, charts one of modern literature’s greatest collaborations.

The film is a window into not just a Vital literary partnership but into another time, and the practices the men have carried over from that era. Caro eschews modern technology, still typing out his pages (backed up with carbon copies) on his Smith Corona electric typewriter. Gottlieb — who was editor in chief at Simon & Schuster, Alfred A. Knopf and the New Yorker — still edits in pencil.

Caro is only one of many Writers Gottlieb edited. John Cheever, Salman Rushdie, Bill Clinton, John le Carré, Jessica Mitford and Antonia Fraser are among the names on a long roster that reads like a who’s who of the latter half of the 20th century.

Gottlieb and his wife, actress Maria Tucci, still live in the Brownstone where Lizzie Gottlieb grew up. She has vivid memories of her parents playing host to Nora Ephron, Toni Morrison, Doris Lessing and other visiting writers.

The biographer from across town was one who never used the spare bedroom. Despite being a presence during her entire life, Caro was a virtual stranger to Lizzie Gottlieb when she saw him present an award to her father in 2015. She was born in 1971, right around the time Robert Gottlieb and Caro met.

“He gave a speech about their 50 years of arguing and how he couldn’t do what he did without my father as editor,” Lizzie Gottlieb recalled during an October visit to the Bay Area, where “Turn Every Page” screened at the Mill Valley Film Festival. “They also talked about how the last time they collaborated, they needed to sharpen the pencils they were editing with, and nobody had a pencil sharpener. They had to wander around and find the art department.

“It suddenly hit me like a Lightning bolt that I had to make a movie about this, because it was mysterious and fascinating to me that I didn’t know anything about this relationship that had been such a huge part of my father’s life.”

Robert Gottlieb’s initial reaction to his daughter’s proposal was “absolutely not,” but she persisted. He remained opposed until he finally told her he would agree if Caro signed on, warning her that “he’ll say no.”

As predicted, Caro’s first response was to tell Lizzie Gottlieb he doesn’t talk about his writing process. But he had seen and admired her 2006 documentary, “Today’s Man,” about her brother, Nicky Gottlieb, so he invited her to his office for lunch, a meeting that would change his mind.

“They finally said, ‘You know, I’ve never actually seen a film about a writer and an editor. I think it could be interesting, and I will do it as long as you agree that I do not have to be seen in the same room as your father because we might fight,’ ” Lizzie Gottlieb recalled.

“That seemed like a crazy and absurd challenge to try to tell a story of two men’s relationship without ever seeing them together, or seeing their relationship, but I thought, ‘I’m not going to say no.’ “

The project spun out for five years and grew to include a trip to Texas, where Caro led Lizzie Gottlieb and her crew on a tour of Lyndon Johnson’s boyhood home. At one point, she apologized to Caro for taking so much of his time.

“You see him in the movie, where he closes his eyes and gets very internal,” she said. “Then he opens his eyes and says, ‘It’s not about how long it takes to make; it’s about how long it will endure.’

“I was sort of overwhelmed by that statement, but that’s what he lives by. You cannot rush.”

“Turn Every Page” works as a portrait of the men and their work, but also of two people striving to beat the clock. While Caro’s legions of fans eagerly await the final volume of his Johnson biography, so does Robert Gottlieb, who cannot edit until Caro finishes writing, only too aware neither of them are getting any younger.

“I’m 91, and 92 will be better and 93, if I get there,” he said.

“We hope that over a long period of time, we mature, we evolve, whatever verb you’d like to use,” he added. “I think that’s true of both of us. That was interesting to watch (in the film). But, essentially, he is who he is. I am who I am. I really believe that we’re both better versions today than we were 50 years ago.”

"Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb" (PG) opens in Bay Area theaters on Friday, Jan. 20.








