Turlington, Nation’s Leading Goal Scorer Named Big South Offensive Player of The Week For Third Time

CHARLOTTE – The Big South Conference named the winners for its Weekly Awards for Women’s soccer on Monday afternoon, with the league office selecting Gardner-Webb forward Maddie Turlington (Roanoke, Texas / Byron Nelson HS) as Offensive Player of the Week. It marks the third time this season that Turlington has earned the league’s Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Turlington combined for three goals on 10 shots in two matches as Gardner-Webb picked up another four points in the Big South standings last week.

The senior forward opened the week with two goals in 44 seconds to erase a 2-0 Campbell lead, helping the Runnin’ Bulldogs storm back for a 2-2 tie against the Camels. Both goals came in the 53rd minute of the second half.

She then opened the scoring with a goal in the 21st minute against Winthrop, Burying a penalty kick to help propel GWU to a 3-1 win on the road over the Eagles.

Turlington currently leads the Nation in goals with 18. She ranks third in goals per game (1.20) and points per game (2.73).

Gardner-Webb is next in action at home against Presbyterian on Wednesday, October 12, as it continues the league portion of its schedule. Opening kickoff is set for 7 pm from Greene-Harbison Stadium in Boiling Springs.