Turkish marbling art introduced at Islamic Arts Festival in Pakistan

Thousands of Pakistanis learn Turkish marbling art at the International Islamic Arts Festival where artworks from Islamic countries are exhibited.

“As YEE (Yunus Emre Institute), we opened a Booth at the festival. We are promoting works of art such as tiles, rosaries and handmade carpets at our stand,” the group’s Lahore coordinator, Eren Miyasoğlu, said in a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Miyasoğlu said the group opened an exhibition of marbling and calligraphy works. “We worked on the art of Turkish marbling. The visitors highly appreciated this work. About 150 people followed the work.”

Miyasoglu said YEE will also hold a workshop on rosaries and will introduce traditional Turkish archery to residents.

The festival is being held at the Al Hamra Art Center in Lahore as part of International Islamic Arts Day.

Activities began Thursday and will end Nov. 20.