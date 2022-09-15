Turf Design for Eagle Football Released

STATESBORO – You voted. We heard you. And now the design is completed.

After a Massive vote tally from Eagle Nation, the Georgia Southern Athletics Department Unveiled the new field design for Glenn Bryant Field at Allen E. Paulson Stadium and the Anthony P. Tippins Indoor Practice Facility. The designs will match to ensure the Eagles are playing on the same field no matter at which location they practice, and the turf at Paulson Stadium has run the course of its life span.

While the final design wasn’t one of the four initial choices, enough good comments were made by the fans to inspire us to blend the best elements of the two highest vote receivers. The Tippins Family Indoor Facility is slated to be completed this spring and the turf for Paulson Stadium will be replaced this offseason.