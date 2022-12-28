Tupper Arts co-hosting Winter Speaker Series | News, Sports, Jobs

TUPPER LAKE — Two Distinguished guest speakers will be giving talks on Jan. 6 and 28 that feature the history of Classical music and the group of Canadian artists known as the Group of Seven in a Winter Speaker Series co-hosted by Tupper Arts and the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts. Both talks will be held at the Tupper Arts Center, 106 Park St.

These talks are free and open to the public, with a suggested donation of $10 to benefit the programming by both arts centers.

It’s Friday, Jan. 6 at 7 pm, Harold Rosenbaum, founder of the New York Virtuoso Singers and part-time Resident of Tupper Lake, will present a talk called “A Concise History of Classical Music. It is a 90-minute lecture and demonstration at the piano on the development of Classical music from the medieval period to the present. This talk will be followed by a Q & A session.

Recognized among the premier interpreters of choral music, Rosenbaum is the recipient of many awards including Columbia University’s Ditson Conductor’s Award. He has conducted at Tanglewood, Juilliard, and in every major New York City hall with choirs plus the Orchestra of St. Luke’s and the Brooklyn Philharmonic. He founded The Harold Rosenbaum Choral Conducting Institute, ChoralFest USA, and Virtuoso Choral Recordings. His book, “A Practical Guide to Choral Conducting,” will be published this fall by Routledge. Rosenbaum’s choirs appear on 44 commercial CDs. He is active as a guest conductor, clinician, and lecturer. Read more about him at haroldrosenbaum.com.

On Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 pm, William Tortolano, Professor emeritus of St. Michael’s College in Vermont, will give a talk on the Group of Seven, an early 20th century group of influential painters from Canada who felt that Canadians would recognize themselves if they saw the beauty of their landscape. This program presents their works with slides, video and music clips and commentary, to be followed by a Q & A session.

Tortolano has been a Visiting Fellow at Trinity, St. Catherine’s, and King’s Colleges in Cambridge, England, and has also held a Fellowship from the National Foundation for the Humanities at Yale University and researched Gregorian Chant at St. Pierre de Solesmes. He is the author of “Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Anglo-Black Composer” and “Original Music for Men’s Voices,” as well as over 35 music Editions from GIA Publications.

The Group of Seven, also known as the Algonquin School, was a group of Canadian landscape painters from 1920 to 1933, originally consisting of Franklin Carmichael, Lawren Harris, AY Jackson, Frank Johnston, Arthur Lismer, JEH MacDonald, and Frederick Varley. Inspired by Thom Thomson, these Canadian artists felt that Canada’s regions create an artistic mosaic with their diversity: the Maritimes, Rockies, Plains, Old Quebec, First Nations and others.