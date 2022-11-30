Tunisia vs France: Lineups & LIVE updates

France looks to end on a perfect note as Tunisia hopes to defy all odds and qualify for the next round

France don’t have much to play for after confirming their place in the knockout stages with a hard-fought win against Denmark. However, for Tunisia, there is everything to play for. The African side could still end up qualifying, although it would require the Herculean task of beating the 2018 World Cup winners and hoping Denmark don’t lose to Australia.

The Curse of previous World Cup winners getting knocked out of the tournament since 2010 was finally broken by France when they beat Denmark 2-1. With the top spot also essentially sealed, spectators may see a heavily rotated French side with important players (perhaps including Kylian Mbappe) being given a rest.

Tunisia will be aiming to make history by making it past the group stage for the first time in their history. However, despite 27 shots in both games so far, they are yet to score in this edition of the World Cup. To beat a defensively astute France, the African side will have to be at their A-game.

Tunisia vs France Predicted lineups

Tunisia XI (3-4-3): Dahmen; Talbi, Meriah, Bronn; Abdi, Laidouni, Skhiri, Drager; Msakni, Jebali, Sliti

France XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Camavinga, Upamecano, Varane, Pavard; Rabiot, Fofana; Mbappe, Griezmann, Coman; Giroud

Tunisia vs France LIVE updates

France’s upcoming games

France are expected to top Group D comfortably, even if they lose. They are expected to face either Poland or Saudi Arabia on December 4th. In case they do end up as runners-up they will most likely have a rerun of their 2018 Ro16 tie with Argentina on December 3rd.

Which African team will go furthest in the World Cup? Senegal

Cameroon

Ghana

Morocco

Tunisia 19990 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. Which African team will go furthest in the World Cup? 10031 Senegal

1696 Cameroon

3915 Ghana

3721 Morocco

627 Tunisia 19990 Votes