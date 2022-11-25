Tunisia vs Australia: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The two teams are looking for their first win of the tournament when they go head-to-head on Saturday

Australia hope to bounce back from their opening-day demolition at the hands of France when they take on Tunisia in the World Cup on Saturday.

The Socceroos were thrashed 4-1 by Les Bleus despite going ahead in the early stages of the game through a Craig Goodwin goal.

Tunisia, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a goalless draw against Denmark and are out to boost their chances of going through to the next round.

Tunisia vs Australia latest odds

Tunisia have lost just one of their last 10 matches – a 5-1 humbling against Brazil – and are the slight favorites to get the three points in this game at 11/10 (2.10) with bet365.

Australia, meanwhile, were on a five-game unbeaten run before France crushed them during the week and they can be backed at 11/4 (3.75) with the draw available at 9/4 (3.25).

Tunisia vs Australia first goal scorer odds

Tunisia Captain Youssef Msakni is the lowest-priced player at 11/2 (6.50) to break the deadlock in this game.

Team-mate’s Wahbi Khazri, who has scored 24 times for Tunisia, 10-goal forward Seifeddine Jaziri and Issam Jebali are all offered at 6/1 (7.00).

Jamie McLaren is Australia’s favorite to get the opening goal at 13/2 (7.50) with Mitchell Duke priced at 17/2 (9.50).

Tunisia vs Australia preview

These two teams have only ever met twice before. The latest occasion was in the 2005 Confederations Cup, which Tunisia won 2-0.

Much has changed since then and both teams will be out to show they belong on the big stage by picking up a Vital win on Saturday.

Tunisia Coach Jalel Kadri has done a Fantastic job since his promotion to Assistant manager to head Coach at the start of this year.

They have lost just one of the 10 matches they have played under the 50-year-old, having beaten the likes of Chile, Japan and Iran before their 0-0 draw with Denmark this week.

Australia Coach Graham Arnold said that France were “bigger, stronger and faster” than his team when they were pulverized 4-1 in their first game, but he will be confident of a better performance against Tunisia.

Tunisia vs Australia tips and predictions

This one could be another tight affair for Tunisia, so Backing under 2.5 goals at odds of 4/6 (1.67) looks appealing.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

