Tune in Tonight to Watch Shepherd in the PXG Showcase on Golf Channel

DURHAM – Duke Women’s golf fans are encouraged to tune into the Golf Channel Tonight to watch senior Erica Shepherd in the PXG College Golf Showcase. The showcase will air from 7-9 pm (ET), from Scottsdale National in Scottsdale, Ariz.

If you cannot tune in tonight, there will be an additional airing on Dec. 5 at 11 am (ET), on Golf Channel.

The College Golf Showcase features six top Collegiate Golfers along with two playing team Captains in Pro Football Hall of Fame members Jerome Bettis and Brian Urlacher, in an exhibition shootout. During the 18-hole competition, the telecast will raise awareness and critical funds for the Semper Fi & America’s Fund and Mount Sinai Hospital’s Center for Psychedelic Psychotherapy and Trauma Research.

Shepherd is one of only two female Collegiate Golfers competing along with four male Collegiate golfers. Joining Shepherd will be Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn, Bryce Lewis (Tennessee), Patrick Welch (Oklahoma), Reid Davenport (Vanderbilt) and Max Moldovan (Ohio State).

Participants will be split into two four-person teams, Team Semper Fi and Team Mount Sinai, which will each be comprised of two male college golfers, one female college golfer and their Celebrity team captain. The teams will go head-to-head in a skins Shootout with a new format every six holes. The formats will include scramble, team aggregate and alternate shot. The purse of $1,000,000 will be spread across the 18 holes of Scottsdale National’s Distinctive Other Course. The group will play as a walking eightsome with caddies.

