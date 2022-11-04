Tulsa vs. Tulane odds, line, bets: 2022 college football picks, Week 10 predictions from proven computer model

The No. 19 Tulane Green Wave will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Saturday afternoon. Tulane suffered its lone loss against Southern Miss in September, but it has bounced back with four straight wins. Tulsa has lost four of its last five games, including a 45-34 setback against SMU last week.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Green Wave are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Tulsa vs. Tulane odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 57. Before Entering any Tulane vs. Tulsa picks, you’ll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football Picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tulsa vs. Tulane. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane:

Tulsa vs. Tulane spread: Tulane -7.5

Tulsa vs. Tulane over/under: 57 points

Tulsa vs. Tulane money line: Tulsa +250, Tulane -320

Tulsa vs. Tulane picks: See Picks here

Featured Game | Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Tulane Green Wave

Why Tulsa can cover

Tulsa has faced multiple high-level opponents this season, so it will be prepared for this showdown. The Golden Hurricane stayed within one possession in a road game at then-No. 16 Ole Miss at the end of September before losing to Cincinnati by just 10 points. They have scored at least 21 points in every game this season, which will make it difficult for Tulane to cover this large of a spread.

Senior quarterback Davis Brin has thrown for 2,090 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, while a pair of running backs have recorded at least 300 yards. Senior wide receiver Keylon Stokes is among the nation’s leaders, hauling in 53 receptions for 924 yards and five touchdowns. Tulsa has dominated this head-to-head series, winning and covering the spread in 13 of the last 17 meetings.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane is in the midst of its best season since 1998, appearing in the top 25 for the first time this century. The Green Wave have been red-hot since their loss to Southern Miss, winning four straight games. They scored 45 points in a 14-point win at South Florida before beating Memphis by 10 points two weeks ago.

The Green Wave are coming off their bye week, giving them an advantage against a Tulsa team that lost to SMU last week. Junior quarterback Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,718 and 12 touchdowns, while junior running back Tyjae Spears has rushed 120 times for 588 yards and nine touchdowns. Tulane has been one of the most profitable teams in the country since last season, covering the spread in nine of its last 10 games.

How to make Tulsa vs. Tulane Picks

The model has simulated Tulane vs. Tulsa 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it’s also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tulsa vs. Tulane? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tulane vs. Tulsa spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.