Tulsa OT transfer Dillon Wade commits to the Auburn Tigers

Auburn has landed their sixth offensive lineman of the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Dillon Wade, a four-star Offensive tackle in the transfer portal, has committed to the Tigers, per his social media. He is the No. 2 Offensive tackle in the portal.

Wade committed to the current Auburn Offensive Coordinator, Philip Montgomery, in the class of 2020 as a two-star prospect out of Houston, Texas. He was 6’3 and 285 coming out of high school.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button