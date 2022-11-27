Tulsa fires football Coach Philip Montgomery after 8 seasons

Tulsa fired head football Coach Philip Montgomery, the school announced Sunday. Here’s what you need to know:

Montgomery had a 43-53 record in eight seasons at Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane won their final two games against South Florida and Houston to finish the season at 5-7.

The 50-year-old was the second-longest tenured Coach in the AAC.

Backstory

Montgomery’s exit comes as the Golden Hurricane are set to finish with a losing record for the fourth time in the past six seasons.

The former Baylor Offensive Coordinator led the program to a 10-win season in just his second year at the helm in 2016, but went 9-27 between 2017-2019. Tulsa ended its three-year Bowl skid in 2020 while reaching its first-ever AAC Championship and won the Myrtle Beach Bowl over Old Dominion last year before starting 2022 3-7, including 1-5 in AAC play.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, one that affects a number of individuals and is never easy for anyone involved,” Athletic director Rick Dickson said in a release. “Philip’s dedication to our student-athletes is unquestioned and we thank him for his tireless efforts in leading our young men. He has represented TU with class and character. We appreciate Philip’s commitment to The University of Tulsa, our football program and the Tulsa community.”

Why did Tulsa make this move?

Fans felt the program had become a bit stale. The Golden Hurricane had reached consecutive Bowl games, but the school only gave Montgomery short extensions in recent years, not committing to him for the long-term. With the AAC losing three schools and adding six for next season — and several of those new additions changing coaches — Tulsa doesn't want to fall behind at this Pivotal moment. It's a private school with one of the smallest enrollments in FBS, making it a unique place in the landscape. Potential candidates to keep an eye on include Incarnate Word head Coach GJ Kinne (a former Tulsa QB), former Virginia Tech head Coach Justin Fuente and Arkansas defensive Coordinator Barry Odom, among others.

(Photo: Brett Rojo / USA Today)