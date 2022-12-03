Tulane vs. UCF score: Live updates, college football scores, 2022 AAC Championship Game coverage

Well. 18 Tulane is one half away from its first conference Championship since 1998 and a spot in the Cotton Bowl, carrying a 17-7 Halftime advantage over No. 22 UCF in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. The Green Wave are led by the one-two punch of quarterback Michael Pratt and running back Tyjae Spears, who combined have more than 280 all-purpose yards and a pair of touchdowns. However, Pratt’s interception just before Halftime did prevent Tulane from putting the hammer down on the Knights.

UCF ran all over Tulane in the first meetings, a 38-31 Knights win, specifically getting a huge performance from quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. But the health of the quarterback room is in a much different place right now for Coach Gus Malzahn; Plumlee came into the game banged up and backup Mike Keene did not dress. Plumlee started the game, but was eventually replaced by third-string quarterback Thomas Castellanos. Plumlee completed four of his first five passes for 31 yards, but his first five rushing attempts netted just 2 yards — a far cry from the damage he did to Tulane last month.

Both teams have gotten big stops from their defense, with each forcing one turnover on Downs in the half and holding the offenses to sub-.500 showings on third down. Tulane is winning on a down-to-down basis, but hasn’t quite been able to put UCF away. Meanwhile, the Knights have been ineffective at putting together long drives. Whichever team can clean up the Mistakes should take control in the second half.

