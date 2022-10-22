Tulane vs. Memphis: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday’s NCAA Football game

The Memphis Tigers are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 3:30 pm ET Oct. 22 at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Tigers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the East Carolina Pirates last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 47-45. The defeat was just more Heartbreak for Memphis, who fell 30-29 when the teams previously met last November. Despite their loss, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make Noteworthy plays. RB Asa Martin, who punched in two rushing touchdowns, was the best among equals.

Special teams collected 13 points for Memphis. K Chris Howard delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Tulane beat the South Florida Bulls 45-31 last week. Among those leading the charge for Tulane was RB Tyjae Spears, who rushed for two TDs and 148 yards on 19 carries. Spears didn’t help his team much against East Carolina two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Tigers are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those who got Lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the Squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread .

Memphis is now 4-3 while the Green Wave sits at 6-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Memphis enters the game having picked the ball off nine times, good for 14th in the nation. But Tulane comes into the Matchup boasting the 17th fewest thrown interceptions in the Nation at three. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.