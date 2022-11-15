Tuesday’s NBA best teaser | Yardbarker

If Pelicans’ Zion Williamson was in tip-top shape and 100% healthy we might not bet this game, but that’s just simply not the case. Make no mistake about it, Zion is getting his legs back Underneath him and starting to look like the superstar New Orleans though he’d be after taking him with the No. 1 overall pick back in 2019, but he’s still not there yet. And to be completely honest, Zion still has a long way to go.

Plus, the Pelicans have won back-to-back games just once this year. We like Memphis to win outright, but just to be safe, we’re going to take them via the teaser.

As for the final leg of our teaser, take the over of 207.5 points between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks thanks to the teaser. Yes, the Clippers played last night, but they scored 122 points in a blowout win over Houston on Monday, and crushed the over. Even if LA doesn’t score 120+ points on Tuesday, expect the Clippers to score at least 100, and for Dallas to get to 108. The Clips might average the fewest points per game in the NBA, but they’re now finally scoring over 100 points a game, and more importantly, playing better offensively without Kawhi Leonard.

Despite Luka Doncic’s hot start to the season, the Mavericks are just 20th in the league in points per game. However, Dallas scored 117 points on Sunday, and have scored 100 points or more in seven of its eight home games. This might be a close cover, but with plenty of Offensive Firepower on both teams, taking the over via the teaser is completely worth it.

The Teaser: Los Angeles Clippers/Dallas Mavericks (over 211.5 points) to (over 207.5 points) AND Memphis Grizzlies (+1.5) to (+5.5) (-110 odds via DraftKings)

Bet $110 to win $100